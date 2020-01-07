UK says its forces will leave Iraq if Baghdad demands move

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda announces he will skip a major Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem later this month because he was not invited to speak at the event while Russian President Vladimir Putin was, the Reuters news agency reports.

The move comes amid a bitter Russian-Polish disagreement over the history of the beginning of World War II.

Duda was widely expected to participate in the event, but this week indicated that he will only come if he is allowed to speak there.

“As the president I will not take part in the event that will take place on January 23 in Jerusalem,” he says after his request was apparently rejected.