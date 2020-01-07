Lebanon leader hopes US-Iran tensions won’t spread to its border with Israel

Lebanon’s president says the country is working to prevent rising tensions in the region from affecting stability at home.

Michel Aoun makes the remarks during separate meetings with the UN special coordinator for Lebanon and the commander of the UN peacekeeping force deployed along the country’s border with Israel.

A statement by Aoun’s office quotes him as saying it is important that calm continues along the Israel-Lebanon border and to “prevent negative developments from happening there.”

The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group has said the US military will pay a price for killing Iran’s top general and Iraqi militia leaders in Baghdad last week.

