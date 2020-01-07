Chief rabbi intensifies attack, accuses some immigrants of anti-Semitism

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef intensifies his attack on immigrants from the former Soviet Union, alleging that some of them have developed “anti-Semitic sentiment.”

In a new video released following the outrage caused by his remark earlier that some are “religion-hating gentiles,” Yosef says: “There are two sorts of aliyah from the Soviet Union: One is welcome by hundreds of thousands of Jews who suffered for their Judaism — them we accept with great love and affection.

“But there is another aliyah, we must not deny that, by those who are not Jews, who have developed anti-Semitic sentiment. They brought some, unfortunately, who have caused terrible incitement against Judaism,” he adds.