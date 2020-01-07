UK woman convicted over rape claim against Israelis leaves Cyprus

A British tourist found guilty in Cyprus of falsely accusing a group of Israelis of rape arrives at Larnaca airport to depart for the UK after receiving a suspended sentence in the case.

“We are delighted to be going home where we will continue the fight to clear my daughter’s name. The fight is not over to get justice,” her mother tells the Daily Mail.

According to the Mirror, some 100 supporters have greeted her at the airport, around half of them Israeli. The Mail reports that one Israeli told her: “The men you met are not representative of Israel.”

Earlier in the day a lawyer for an Israeli who was at the center of the alleged rape case in Ayia Napa told the Daily Mail he hoped the woman “learned her lesson.”