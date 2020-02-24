The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Playground in Sderot damaged after rocket barrage
A rocket attack damages a playground in the town of Sderot.
It is not immediately clear if the park was directly struck by a rocket or if it was hit by shrapnel from an interception.
Photographs of the playground show damage to a slide.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara
Incoming rocket sirens sound in the community of Netiv Ha’asara, north of the Gaza Strip.
The military says it is looking into the matter.
— Judah Ari Gross
Egypt said to tell PIJ not to react if Israel launches retaliatory strikes
Channel 13 quotes Palestinian media as saying Egypt has told Palestinian Islamic Jihad not to react to Israel’s likely coming response to the latest rocket barrages.
Egyptian negotiators are in talks with PIJ commanders in an attempt to prevent a wide-scale escalation, the report says.
Fresh rocket sirens sound in Sderot, surrounding area
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the town of Sderot and the surrounding area, following an earlier barrage of six rockets fired at the region from the Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
6 rockets launched from Gaza, 5 intercepted — IDF
Six rockets were fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, five of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The sixth rocket appears to have landed in an open field outside the community of Nir Am, a spokesperson for the Sha’ar Hanegev region says.
There are no injuries caused by the rocket attack.
Shrapnel from one of the Iron Dome interceptions shatters a car windshield in the community of Nir Am in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, a spokesperson for the local government says.
No damage is reported in Sderot, though some pieces of shrapnel fell in the town, a municipal spokesperson says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Video appears to show multiple Iron Dome launches over Sderot
Videos shared on social media appear to show multiple launches of the Iron Dome missile defense system over Sderot.
The Magen David Adom and the municipality of Sderot both say nobody has been confirmed to be injured.
תיעוד: מטח רקטות לעבר שדרות
(צילום: הקבינט הביטחוני בטלגרם)@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/aOUvWlL8n4
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 24, 2020
After morning lull, rocket sirens sound in south as violence enters 2nd day
Incoming rocket sirens sound in southern Israel, shattering a tense calm following an intense battle between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip and Syria the night before.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The sirens are heard in the city of Sderot and surrounding communities in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, sending thousands of residents rushing to bomb shelters.
— Judah Ari Gross
