PM reacts to camera bill failure by calling Gantz, Lapid, Liberman ‘leftists’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to the failure of the bill he was pushing to film polling stations in next week’s elections, repeating his claim that Blue and White party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman intend to form a government with members of the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties. The notion of such a government has been repeatedly rejected by all those politicians.
“There is no reason for those who really want clean elections to oppose the camera law that prevents election fraud,” the premier says in a statement. “But it’s actually no surprise that Lapid and Gantz joined Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh to bury the camera law, because they will go together to the left-wing government where Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh will be ministers in the government of Lapid and Gantz.
“What is particularly disappointing is that Liberman has joined the left and the Arab parties. He once said that within 48 hours he would eliminate Haniyeh and now within 48 hours he flip-flopped and went with Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh.”
High Court rules that Israel can keep terrorists’ bodies for future negotiations
The High Court of Justice rules that the army has the legal right to hold onto the bodies of slain attackers to use as leverage in future negotiations with Palestinians.
The decision, adopted after a majority vote by the seven-justice panel, reverses a ruling by Justice Yoram Danziger on the matter issued in December 2017.
The justices in their decision note that holding bodies of people engaged in an armed conflict is not illegal under international law.
FM Katz urges Europe to nix Iran nuke deal following IAEA report
Following @IAEAorg's announcement on Iran's violation of #JCPOA, I call on France, UK, Germany & others to annul the agreement and join American sanctions against Iran. The world must unite against Iran's military nuclear and global terrorist ambitions.
UK parliament’s suspension to begin late Monday – official
The month-long suspension of the British parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an apparent bid to stop MPs blocking his Brexit strategy will begin late Monday, his spokesman says.
“Parliament will be prorogued at close of business today,” the spokesman says, using the parliamentary term for the suspension.
He adds it will take place regardless of the outcome of a government-led vote on holding a snap election next month.
PM’s rivals hail failure of camera bill ‘spin,’ accuse him of incitement
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political rivals react to the failure to advance the Likud-pushed bill to have voting stations filmed in next week election.
“The camera bill has fallen and Netanyahu is going on a final battle against the Arab community, the legal system and the entire democratic space,” says Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties. “Bibi’s show playing the victim is coming to an end.”
MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labor-Gesher party says: “We managed with a combined effort to prevent this act of sabotaging the elections and democracy. Maybe instead of inventing a new spin, Netanyahu will now turn to dealing with what worries us all: the neglect of security in the south, the overcrowded hospitals in the north, and millions of young and elderly people whom the government has neglected and intends to harm to cover the debt it created.”
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah says: “Today Benjamin Netanyahu suffered his first loss in the current elections. His lame incitement spin and the failed attempt to incite against the judiciary, the Central Elections Committee and large groups of voters — was all so he could blame someone for his loss in the elections. This is the first loss, next week will be the final defeat.”
