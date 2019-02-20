Poll: Current right-wing Knesset parties wouldn’t get majority in April election

The two main suspects in the murder of an elderly couple in Jerusalem last month are relatives of the victims, according to newly released details about the investigation.

The revelation comes after the Jerusalem District Court partially lifted the gag order on the case during a remand hearing this afternoon.

Most details of the case are still under gag order. Police initially looked into both terrorist and criminal motives for the attack.

According to reports in Hebrew-language media, police investigators this week questioned up to three family members of the victims, Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, who were found stabbed to death in their apartment in southern Jerusalem on January 13.