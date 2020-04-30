Reform summer camps won’t open this year

A US military hospital ship has left New York after a month in the city as coronavirus cases in America’s epicenter continue to decline.

The USNS Comfort sailed out of a Manhattan pier shortly after midday in a low-key departure that contrasted sharply with the fanfare of its arrival.

The 894-foot-long (272-meter-long) vessel was welcomed by cheering crowds when it arrived on March 30 to help ease the burden on hospitals slammed with coronavirus cases.

But just a few hardy souls braved heavy rain to bid farewell to the white and red behemoth as it began its journey back to a US naval base in Norfolk, Virginia.

Over 17,800 people have died in New York City and over 170,000 cqases have been recorded there.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says 306 people died of the virus in New York over the last day, the lowest single day total since late March, according to the New York Times.

Contrasting that, New Jersey’s governor Philip Murphy reports 460 deaths there, it’s highest single day total.

— with AFP