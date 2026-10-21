Report: Israeli jets flew to Iran’s border in what US sources suspect was a bid to provoke Tehran

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets and refueling aircraft flew over Syria and Iraq toward the Iranian border earlier this week, following a flight path resembling an attack on Iran, Channel 12 reports, citing US officials.

The aircraft turned around shortly before reaching Iranian territory and returned to Israel, according to the report, which follows an earlier Fox News report on the matter.

Israel informed Washington of the sortie in advance, saying it was a military exercise and a show of force intended to deter Iran, the sources tell Channel 12. However, several sources say they believe some Israeli officials may have hoped Iran would fire on the aircraft, providing Israel with justification to launch an attack.

The report also comes after the Financial Times reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to launch strikes against Iran earlier this month, but US President Donald Trump opposed renewed fighting before the US midterm elections.

Channel 12 adds that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned his American counterpart, Dan Caine, that a war before Israel’s elections next week would likely force the vote to be postponed.

Zamir said yesterday that the military will enable next week’s election to take place “without external interference.”

The report notes an apparent contradiction between warnings from Israeli political and security officials about the risk of miscalculation with Iran and the decision to send dozens of aircraft over 1,000 kilometers toward the Iranian border, knowing that Iranian air defenses would detect them.

Channel 12 adds in a separate report that Israeli security officials fear recent remarks by Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz could prompt Iran to consider launching a preemptive strike against Israel.

Security officials and opposition figures have also urged Zamir to oppose any Israeli attack before the elections unless there is a real military imperative, given its potential impact on the vote, the network reports.