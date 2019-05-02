Rivlin issues call for unity at closing ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day

President Reuven Rivlin issues a call for unity in Israeli society at the closing ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We must find ways to remember together. No more right and left in the memory of the Holocaust, no ultra-Orthodox and secular, no Zionists and non-Zionists, no more Mizrahis and Europeans, rather one people that remembers and pains together,” Rivlin is quoted as saying at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai by the Kan public broadcaster.

Also speaking at the event was former army chief of staff Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White party finished second in last month’s Knesset elections.

“We must be ready for a lasting campaign against extremist hate. An uncompromising campaign in Europe against extreme forces, in the leadership and the street. An uncompromising campaign in the US, above the front pages of prestigious newspapers or in the halls of synagogues,” he says, referring to an anti-Semitic cartoon in the New York Times and the deadly shooting attack over the weekend at a synagogue near San Diego.