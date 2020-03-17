Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US, NATO troops

A pair of rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops, Iraq’s military says, the third attack on installations hosting foreign forces inside a week.

The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, a statement by the military says, making no mention of casualties.

Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.

The last week has seen a renewed spike in rockets hitting Iraqi bases hosting foreign forces, with three coalition troops killed on March 11 in a similar attack on the Taji airbase, which was hit again on March 14.

— AFP