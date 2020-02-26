Second coronavirus case confirmed in Lebanon

Lebanon’s health ministry says Wednesday a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in a woman who entered the country on the same flight from Tehran that carried the first case.

“A second laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 was recorded,” it says.

The ministry says the patient is a woman who had been visiting religious sites in Iran and returned to Lebanon on February 20.

The authorities had said when announcing the first case last week that two other suspected cases were being investigated.

The woman infected with the second case was hospitalized on Monday, the ministry says, adding that her condition was stable.

— AFP