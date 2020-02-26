The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Second coronavirus case confirmed in Lebanon
Lebanon’s health ministry says Wednesday a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in a woman who entered the country on the same flight from Tehran that carried the first case.
“A second laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 was recorded,” it says.
The ministry says the patient is a woman who had been visiting religious sites in Iran and returned to Lebanon on February 20.
The authorities had said when announcing the first case last week that two other suspected cases were being investigated.
The woman infected with the second case was hospitalized on Monday, the ministry says, adding that her condition was stable.
— AFP
World powers express ‘serious concerns’ about Iran’s nuclear program
The world powers that remain party to the nuclear deal with Iran express “serious concerns” about Tehran’s violations of the pact, while acknowledging that time is running out to find a way to salvage it.
Wang Qun, Chinese ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, tells reporters after talks in Vienna between the parties to the deal, including Iran, that they are “racing against time to work out a specific solution so as to safeguard” the landmark 2015 agreement.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells reporters that Iran still remains “open to any initiative which can ensure Iran’s dividends of the JCPOA.”
“We are fully prepared to reverse the steps we have taken so far in return for the fulfillment of the other side’s commitments in the JCPOA,” he says.
In a statement following the meeting, the EU’s top official for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, says “serious concerns were expressed regarding the implementation of Iran’s nuclear commitments under the agreement.”
Borrell, who chairs the joint commission of the JCPOA, was represented at the meeting by EU official Helga Schmid.
He says that “participants also acknowledged that the re-imposition of US sanctions did not allow Iran to reap the full benefits arising from sanctions-lifting.”
He also says that “all participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement recalling that it is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture.”
— AP
3 hit by car, injured, at outdoor market in Ramle
Three people are injured as a car hits them outside an outdoor market in the city of Ramle in central Israel, medics say.
The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says the victims are in moderate to serious condition.
— Judah Ari Gross
Far-right Otzma Yehudit calls press conference, fueling rumors
Far-right Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir announces he’ll give a press conference tonight, sparking speculation over whether he could pull his party out of the race in an eleventh-hour move.
Ben Gvir has, thus far, resisted right-wing pressure to drop his candidacy. Polls have shows his extremist party will fail to clear the electoral threshhold in Monday’s vote, in a repeat of the September elections.
Speaking to Army Radio, Netanyahu urges voters not to support Otzma Yehudit, saying it was tantamount to throwing right-wing votes “in the trash.”
Top Spain diplomat ‘horrified’ at Holocaust-themed carnival parade
Spain’s foreign minister condemns a carnival parade featuring gun-toting Nazis and lines of dancing Jewish victims, a day after Israel’s ambassador expressed outrage over the spectacle.
The display, which also featured a parade float designed like a gas chamber, was the second such incident this week after a Belgian town earned a stiff rebuke from the European Commission.
Its weekend carnival parade featured floats with anti-Semitic caricatures showing Jews with hooked noses, obsessed with money and dressed up like insects. Images on Twitter showed dozens of people in full Nazi-style regalia and others wearing the striped pajamas worn by concentration camp prisoners.
Children were dressed in the yellow Star of David that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied areas. On top of one float, a woman in Nazi uniform could be seen gyrating alongside a model Doberman under two giant chimneys. Elsewhere a line of Jewish victims in red hot-pants and bustiers with a gunshot wound to the heart danced with Israeli-style flags.
The footage and images quickly sparked a furious backlash.
“Horrified at the carnival parade in Campo de Criptana,” Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya writes on her official Twitter account.
“I totally reject any banalization of the Holocaust,” she adds.
“Following contact with the organizers, they have apologized to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain. It is essential to keep teaching about the memory of the Holocaust.”
— AFP
Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America
Brazil’s health ministry says a Sao Paulo resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the first such case recorded in Latin America.
The 61-year-old patient had returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicenter of an outbreak in the European country, Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta says.
— AFP
Hundreds at funeral of former Sderot mayor
Hundreds attend the funeral of former Sderot mayor Eli Moyal.
Moyal died on Tuesday night at the age of 67.
He served as mayor of the Gaza-adjacent town from 1998 and 2008.
During his tenure, he was outspoken in seeking stronger Israeli military responses to Gaza Strip rocket fire at southern Israel.
Moyal is buried in his hometown and survived by a son.
US stocks open higher after two-day rout on virus fears
Wall Street stocks open higher as markets sought to shake off a two-day drubbing on mounting worries over the coronavirus.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 27,222.53. The blue-chip index has shed nearly 2,000 points in the last two sessions.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 3,145.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 9,027.54.
— AFP
Beijing orders quarantine for foreign arrivals from virus-hit areas
Beijing announces Wednesday that people landing in the Chinese capital from countries hit by the new coronavirus epidemic will have to go into 14-day self-quarantine.
A day earlier, more than 250 people arriving in eastern China from South Korea were placed in isolation after passengers on two flights were discovered to have fevers.
Beijing had already ordered people returning to the capital to go into self-quarantine following the Lunar New Year holiday but exempted those arriving from abroad.
With the deadly virus now hitting countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Beijing’s health commission spokesman Gao Xiaojun tells reporters on Wednesday that people arriving “from areas with severe epidemic situations abroad … must accept home or concentrated medical observation for 14 days.”
The eastern city of Qingdao and Dalian in the northeast announces similar measures.
Separately, the foreign ministry says China is “exploring the possibility” of adopting “scientific, appropriate, and targeted prevention and control measures” for people arriving from abroad.
— AFP
Israel to reopen Gaza crossings, expand fishing zone as calm sticks
Israel will reopen the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings with the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning unless violence resumes, the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories says.
The fishing zone will also be expanded to 15 nautical miles, the military says.
The announcement comes after a flareup in violence earlier this week saw 90 rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.
Liberman again rules out unity gov’t, claims Netanyahu will be left in the cold
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman vows to seek a government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud following Monday’s election.
He pledges to “build a government without Netanyahu,” and says “there is no more [prospect of a] unity [government].”
That is a reference to his previous efforts to force a unity government between Likud and Blue and White, which were unsuccessful in the previous round of coalition negotiations in the fall.
Liberman’s party has held a kingmaker position after the April and September elections.
Currently, neither the Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc or the Blue and White-led center-left bloc have enough seats to form a majority government, with opinion polls signaling there would be no dramatic change after Monday’s vote.
Liberman has ruled out partnering with the predominantly Arab Joint List, which would be the only path to Gantz forming a government.
Trump announces news conference on coronavirus crisis
US President Donald Trump announces a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic, with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States.
“I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M.” Trump tweets, adding that officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would attend.
Officials have urged Americans to develop plans to avoid mass gatherings amid dire warnings that countries are not ready to contain an outbreak that has infected 80,000 people, mostly in China.
— AFP
Prosecutors say they’ll indict Berland in coming days
Prosecutors announce they intend to file criminal charges against Eliezer Berland, a rabbi who is accused of fleecing terminally ill people out of millions of shekels with fake medications and promises of miraculous recoveries.
Police are seeking to keep Berland — who was previously convicted of sex offenses — in custody for the next five days until the indictment is lodged.
The specific charges are not listed, though he has been accused by police of fraud, tax evasion, extortion, and money laundering in 21 cases.
Gantz to deliver statement to press, with ‘personal message for Netanyahu’
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will deliver a “special statement” to the press at 7.30 p.m., the party says.
The statement, to be given at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan, will include a “personal message for Netanyahu.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Likud’s Sa’ar: Blue and White must apologize for comparing PM to Erdogan
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar condemns Blue and White for comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“They compared him to a tyrant, one of the worst haters of Israel in this generation,” Sa’ar tells the Ynet news site. The senior Likud member says the rival centrist party “crossed a red line” with their video that featured the comparison.
“It’s very important that Blue and White distance themselves from this campaign, shelve it and apologize,” adds Sa’ar, who has in the past challenged Netanyahu for the Likud leadership and is seen as a possible successor.
Iran cyberpolice arrest 24 over coronavirus rumors
Iranian cyberpolice arrest 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of the coronavirus in the country, semi-official news agency ISNA reports on Wednesday.
The Islamic Republic has been battling to control an outbreak of the coronavirus that has claimed 19 lives among 139 infections in the past week.
“Twenty-four people were arrested and handed over to the judiciary and 118 (internet) users were talked to and let go” after receiving warnings, says Vahid Majid, head of the Iranian police force’s cyber unit.
The arrests were carried out after the establishment of a special unit to “combat rumor-mongers regarding the ‘spread of coronavirus in the country,'” he is quoted as saying.
“The police are monitoring all the news published in the country’s cyberspace.”
Majid says the unit would take action over news, pictures or videos that “contain rumors or fake news meant to disturb the public and increase concern in society.”
— AFP
Japan reports two virus-linked deaths, urges public events canceled
Japan reports two more deaths linked to the coronavirus Wednesday as the government calls for organizers to reconsider holding major events in the coming weeks to limit the outbreak.
The news comes as dozens of passengers allowed off a virus-stricken cruise ship were reported to have developed symptoms including fever, and will be asked to be re-tested for the virus.
A Tokyo man in his 80s who tested positive for the infection died of pneumonia, the health ministry says.
He had not traveled to China recently and there was no sign he had contact with known infected individuals, it says in a statement.
Another elderly person in the Hokkaido region of northern Japan died of viral pneumonia, the ministry says.
“In light of the significant infection risks, we will ask that national sporting or cultural events that will attract large crowds be either cancelled, postponed or downsized for the next two weeks,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells a cabinet task force meeting on the outbreak.
— AFP
Greece reports first coronavirus case in traveler from Italy
Greece on Wednesday reports its first coronavirus case, a woman who had recently traveled to northern Italy.
A health ministry spokesman says the 38-year-old woman is in a Thessaloniki hospital and in good condition.
“She is in good health and being monitored by a team of excellent colleagues in Thessaloniki,” says the ministry’s spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras, a leading expert on infectious diseases.
“Her contacts are being tracked. Close contacts will be placed under voluntary quarantine and their health will be monitored,” he says.
Tsiodras adds that travelers from north Italy should stay at home in case of virus symptoms and inform doctors of their condition.
The announcement comes as the COVID-19 virus continues to surge in Italy, making it the hardest-hit country in Europe.
— AFP
Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus victim
A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announces on Wednesday.
The man dies overnight in a Paris hospital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to two, says the ministry’s deputy head Jerome Salomon.
The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died in hospital in mid-February.
The latest victim, who worked at a junior-high school in the town of Crepy-en-Valois, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Paris, is not believed to have traveled to an area affected by the global coronavirus outbreak, the education ministry says.
Le Parisien newspaper quotes the mayor of the teacher’s hometown of Vaumoise as saying he had “begun to feel ill at the start of the (mid-term) holidays and had been quickly hospitalized.”
— AFP
Netanyahu meets with new immigrants from Ethiopia
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with new immigrants from Ethiopia who moved to Israel earlier this week, his office says.
The abrupt, government-sponsored arrival of 43 immigrants less than a week before the elections had been opposed by the attorney general, who ruled it could be seen as a campaign move courting Ethiopian Israeli voters.
Netanyahu, Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant, Communications Minister David Amsalem welcome them to Israel at the prime minister’s Jerusalem office.
Netanyahu has recently been pushing to bring 400 Falash Mura to Israel, where many of their family members already live. Some community members have been waiting for years to immigrate to Israel.
Woman seriously hurt in skiing accident in Hermon
A woman in her twenties has been seriously injured while skiing at the Hermon resort in northern Israel, medics say.
She is receiving medical treatment. Details about the accident are not immediately available.
EU: No reason to panic over coronavirus
The outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe is concerning but no reason for alarm, the European Union says.
“This is a situation of concern but we must not give in to panic,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tells reporters in Rome after meeting Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.
“We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and disinformation as well as xenophobic statements which are misleading citizens and putting in question the work of public authorities,” she adds.
— AFP
WHO: More new daily virus cases outside China than inside
The World Health Organization says Wednesday there are now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.
“Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells diplomats in Geneva.
The UN health agency puts the number of new cases in China Tuesday at 411 while those registered outside the country stands at 427.
— AFP
Spain tries to stop coronovirus spread from Italy
Spain is trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Italy after eight cases of the flu-like disease were detected within a 24-hour period all linked to the country.
Hundreds of tourists remained confined to a Tenerife hotel Wednesday for a second straight day as a precaution after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the disease which has so far killed 11 people in Italy. The couple are in quarantine at a Tenerife hospital.
Two other Italians who were part of the same group of holidaymakers who flew to the island and were staying at the hotel have also tested positive, health authorities on the Canary Islands say.
Four other cases have been detected in mainland Spain — two in the Madrid region, one in the Valencia region and one in Barcelona, that of a 36-year-old Italian woman who lives in the city and had recently made a trip to the north of Italy, the worst affected region.
— AP
Ex-Trump Mideast envoy joins Israeli venture capital firm
An Israeli venture capital firm says it has hired the Trump administration’s former Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt as a business developer for the region.
OurCrowd says the former attorney for Donald Trump will be acting as a partner responsible for “building ties with the Middle East region.”
Greenblatt was the architect of Trump’s recently unveiled Mideast plan that largely favored Israel. He worked as the White House’s special representative for international negotiations until resigning in October 2019.
Greenblatt tells The Associated Press his focus would be on cultivating investment from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain — all countries that have developed behind-the-scenes relations with Israel in recent years, and who were to be key investors in the economic development side of the Trump administration’s Mideast plan.
“I’m hoping to be able to utilize the platform that I have and connect Israel and the Gulf in a way to continue the momentum that we’ve seen over the last three years,” Greenblatt says. “They work together on security to a degree. And, you know, there’s enough commerce going on in a small way that leads me to believe we’re going to see a bigger impact.”
— AP
PA condemns Netanyahu promise to build settlement homes in West Bank’s E1 area
Israel’s plan to build new settler homes in an area of the West Bank would destroy the prospect of a two-state solution, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said Wednesday.
The plan to build 3,500 new homes in an area known as E1 “is so dangerous, more dangerous than any other settlement plans in the West Bank,” al-Maliki tells reporters on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Al-Maliki says the plan “intends to destroy the two-state solution” and would “kill any possibility” for a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month.
Netanyahu made the pledge to build new settler homes on Tuesday in the latest in a string of promises to expand settlements as the right-wing premier faces both a tight general election and a corruption trial.
— AFP
comments