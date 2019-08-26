Security cabinet met for four hours on rising tensions

The security cabinet met for four hours on today amid rising tensions on the northern and southern borders.

The south has seen increasing rocket fire and Israeli retaliatory raids, while multiple Israeli strikes in Syria and Lebanon against Iranian and Hezbollah targets have been reported by foreign media.

There was no word on what the cabinet decided.

Whatever it may have decided, Netanyahu ordered the briefing for rival Blue and White leader Benny Gantz immediately after the meeting. Israeli prime ministers traditionally update opposition leaders ahead of any expected military action or significant escalation.