Settlers stab to death some 20 Palestinian-owned sheep in West Bank — report

Settlers stabbed to death some 20 Palestinian-owned sheep during a raid on a farm in the West Bank village of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, Palestinian media reports.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, settlers entered the farm on the outskirts of the village and stabbed the animals.

Footage circulating online shows the apparent aftermath of the attack, with the mutilated carcasses of numerous sheep piled together.