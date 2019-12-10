Trump calls impeachment accusation ‘ridiculous’

State prosecutors inform suspects in a “serious corruption case” that they intend to indict them on a series of graft charges.

A statement from the Justice Ministry says prosecutors in the economic crimes division at the State Attorney’s Office are weighing charges of bribery, theft by a public servant, fraud, breach of trust, obstruction of justice, money laundering and tax offenses, among others.

“According to suspicions, public servants at a security body took bribes from companies that deal with selling equipment to security bodies and from their owners, in exchange for which they would advance,” the statement says.