UN rights chief condemns ‘shocking’ Saudi executions

Trump envoy denies ‘rumors’ that peace plan involves confederation with Jordan
US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace envoy, Jason Greenblatt, says the administration’s long-awaited peace plan will not include a confederation between Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan and will not make Jordan the “homeland for Palestinians.”
In a tweet, Greenblatt denounces “rumors” about the so-called “deal of the century” and calls the Hashemite Kingdom a strong US ally.
.@KingAbdullahII & #Jordan are strong US allies. Rumors that our peace vision includes a confederation between Jordan, Israel & the PA, or that the vision contemplates making Jordan the homeland for Palestinians, are incorrect. Please don’t spread rumors.
— Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) April 24, 2019
Trump says he’ll go to US Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach him
US President Donald Trump says he’ll go directly to the country’s Supreme Court “if the partisan Dems” ever try to impeach him.
But Trump’s strategy could run into a roadblock: The high court itself, which said in 1993 that the framers of the Constitution didn’t intend for the court to have the power to review impeachment proceedings. The Supreme Court ruled that impeachment and removal from office is Congress’ duty alone.
“I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump tweets. He says not only are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” one of the bases for impeachment outlined in the US Constitution, “there are no Crimes by me at all.”
He alleges Democrats committed crimes and says they’re looking “to Congress as last hope!” because “We waited for Mueller and WON.”
— AP
Lithuania bans Holocaust denier David Irving for 5 years
Lithuania has banned British Holocaust denier David Irving from entering the Baltic country for five years, the dpa news agency reports.
The 81-year-old is the author of “Hitler’s War,” a book that attempts to minimize both Nazi atrocities and Hitler’s responsibility for them.
“The spread of his ideas denying the Holocaust and praising [Nazi leader] Adolf Hitler is a crime in Lithuania and we can’t allow such crimes to be committed,” Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tells the BNS news agency, according to the report.
Polish authorities have said they will deny Irving’s entry when he comes for a planned tour in the country later this year.
Russia to start S-400 missile defense shipments to Turkey in July — report
A Russian official says Moscow will in July start delivering its S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey, according to the Reuters news agency, citing Russian media.
“Everything has been already discussed and agreed,” Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, tells the Interfax news agency, according to the report.
The United States has threatened to hit Ankara with sanctions if the deal is completed.
Trump says sending ‘armed soldiers’ to US-Mexico border
US President Donald Trump says the US is sending armed soldiers to the southern border after Mexican soldiers “pulled guns” on US troops.
Trump appears to be referring to an April 13 incident in which Mexican troops reportedly questioned and pointed their weapons at two US troops conducting surveillance on the border.
“Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!” Trump says on Twitter.
— AFP
UN rights chief condemns ‘shocking’ Saudi executions
The UN rights chief condemns the mass executions carried out by Saudi Arabia this week, stressing that those convicted were likely not afforded credible criminal trials.
The men were executed yesterday after being convicted of terrorism, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
“I strongly condemn these shocking mass executions across six cities in Saudi Arabia yesterday in spite of grave concerns raised about these cases,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, says in a statement.
The rights office restates its concern over the “lack of due process and fair trial guarantees (and) allegations that confessions were obtained through torture.”
“It is particularly abhorrent that at least three of those killed were minors at the time of their sentencing,” Bachelet adds.
At least 100 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia since the start of the year, according to data released by SPA.
Bachelet urges the oil-rich kingdom “to immediately launch a review of its counter-terrorism legislation and amend the law to expressly prohibit the imposition of the death penalty against minors.”
— AFP
Ethiopian baby to return home after live-saving heart, kidney surgery in Israel
An 11-month-old Ethiopian baby will leave Israel tomorrow after undergoing successful heart and kidney surgery organized by an Israeli NGO and two hospitals.
The boy, Ablakew, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at the age of one month, and Ethiopian doctors told his parents he would be dead at the age of six months unless he underwent open heart surgery, according to a statement by Save a Child’s Heart.
Devastated, the family eventually contacted the Israel-based charity, which found an American donor and flew Ablakew to Israel, where he underwent surgery at Wolfson hospital in Holon on September 24, 2019.
However, doctors then told the parents their son had an additional kidney problem which would require surgery. Save a Child’s Heart helped arrange that operation, performed at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital.
“Ablakew was brought to Israel with a complex heart defect,” says Dr. Alona Raucher Sternfeld, head of the pediatric cardiology unit at Wolfson. “He was four months old and weight was less than four kilograms. After his heart surgery he recovered very nicely and gained weight. When we discovered that Ablakew suffered from a kidney malformation we understood that he needs a kidney operation as well.”
“I cannot explain in words how happy I am,” Ablakew’s mother says as she starts packing and preparing for their journey back home, to the baby’s father and sister.
Saudi Arabia says no immediate plan to raise oil output after Iran waivers end
Saudi Arabia does not plan to immediately raise oil output after the United States ends sanction exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude, energy minister Khalid al-Falih says.
“(Global) inventories are continuing to rise despite what’s happening in Venezuela and tightening sanctions on Iran,” Falih tells a finance conference in Riyadh.
“So I don’t see the need to do anything immediately.”
— AFP
New Zealand and France leaders to host meeting calling for end to online terror
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she and French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in Paris next month seeking to eliminate acts of violent extremism and terrorism from being shown online.
Ardern says she and Macron will ask world leaders and chief executives of technology companies to agree to a pledge called the “Christchurch Call,” named after the New Zealand city where dozens of people were killed in attacks on mosques last month.
Ardern doesn’t release any details of the pledge, saying they are still being developed.
She says she has been talking with representatives from companies including Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Google along with world leaders and feels they could reach consensus by keeping the pledge tightly focused.
“This isn’t about freedom of speech,” Ardern says. “It’s specifically focused on eradicating those extreme acts of terrorism online.”
— AP
Israel ‘regrets’ Polish effigy burning, ‘encouraged’ by authorities’ reaction
Israel expresses “regret” over an anti-Semitic incident last Friday in Poland in which a crowd beat, hanged, beheaded and burned an effigy of Judas Iscariot — Jesus’ betrayer — which was given a hooked nose and a hat and sidecurls typical of an ultra-Orthodox Jew.
“We regret the anti-Semitic incident in the village of Pruchnik during the festival of Easter, but are encouraged by the firm reaction by the Polish church, authorities and senior officials in Poland’s government,” the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.
The country’s Catholic Church has denounced the ritual, and the local province of Jaroslaw has opened a criminal investigation.
