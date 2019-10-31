The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
US conducts first Syria border patrol since pullback
US forces are patrolling part of Syria’s border with Turkey in the first such move since Washington withdrew troops from the area earlier this month, an AFP correspondent reports.
Five armored vehicles bearing US flags patrolled a strip of the frontier north of the town of Qahtaniyah, an area where regime forces were expected to deploy as part of a deal with Turkey, the correspondent said.
US. forces have returned to northen Syria: conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border today pic.twitter.com/2bLFDNhTiP
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 31, 2019
The patrol was accompanied by Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main US ally in the years-long battle against the Islamic State group.
US forces used to patrol the section of border north of Qahtaniyah before Washington announced its pullback on October 6.
— AFP
Car bomb in Turkish-held part of Syria kills at least 8
A car bomb kills at least eight people in a vegetable market in a northern region of Syria held by Turkish-led forces.
Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency says another 14 people were wounded in the attack. It said the explosives were packed into a refrigerator truck.
Turkish-led forces captured Afrin from Syrian Kurdish fighters early last year. The area is controlled by Syrian fighters allied with Turkey, who have been accused by rights groups of seizing land and property . The area sees sporadic attacks and other violence.
Syria’s state-run SANA news agency also reported the attack, saying nine people were killed and 20 wounded. It said the blast ignited a nearby patrol station and caused damage to surrounding homes and shops.
No one has claimed the attack.
Multiple casualties reported this morning in a car bomb attack in Afrin #Syria pic.twitter.com/mrNb9Y07ge
— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) October 31, 2019
Turkey launched another cross-border operation earlier this month, invading northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters who had partnered with US forces against the Islamic State group. The invasion came after President Donald Trump ordered American forces to step aside.
Ankara views the Syrian Kurdish fighters as an extension of the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey.
— AP
Senior Arab lawmakers set to meet Gantz for coalition talks
Senior Joint List MKs will meet Blue and White chief Benny Gantz at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday in Kfar Maccabiah, a spokesman for a spokesman for Ayman Odeh, the head of the alliance of the four largest Arab-majority parties, says.
Odeh and fellow Joint List lawmaker Ahmad Tibi will attend the meeting with Gantz, according to the spokesman.
— Adam Rasgon
Gantz, Lapid join second round of unity talks with Likud
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and party no. 2 Yair Lapid join negotiators for another round of coalition talks with Likud party representatives today.
Representatives from both parties met yesterday to discuss forming a broad unity government, but they have failed to yield progress as the two largest parties remain divided on a number of matters.
Likud negotiator MK Yariv Levin says Gantz unexpectedly joined the talks held near Tel Aviv earlier today as a publicity stunt.
