US defense chief: More attacks by Iran-backed groups expected, they’ll regret it

The Pentagon warns that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad will likely carry out more attacks on US facilities — and will regret it.

“The provocative behavior has been out there for months… So do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it,” US Defense Secretary Mark Esper tells reporters.

“We are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared to deter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored, directed and resourced by Iran,” he adds.

— AFP