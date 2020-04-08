WATCH: Roads completely emptied as curfew takes hold

President Reuven Rivlin just got off the phone with the Pope Francis after the two discussed the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged holiday greetings.

“In his conversation with Pope Francis, the president expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Pope’s support of the fight against anti-Semitism and asked him to continue with the important message given rising numbers of anti-Semitic incidents as the coronavirus spreads,” Rivlin’s office says in a statement.

“The disease shows us that it respects no borders and that no one is immune. We are fighting a stubborn and cruel enemy together, and that is how we will overcome it, working together across the world,” Rivlin adds.

Rivlin also sent the blessings of the Jewish people to Christians celebrating Easter soon, on 12 April, his office says.