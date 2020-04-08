Streets quieter than usual as Israel braces for Passover curfew

A 45-year-old man in Beit Shemesh is badly injured in a fire at his home that apparently broke out from burning hametz.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman, 40, suffered moderate to light injuries and a 12-year-old was lightly injured.

They are taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, while the man is brought to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.