French aircraft carrier returns to port due to possible virus outbreak
PARIS — France’s defense ministry announces that French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is heading back to port amid a possible virus outbreak onboard.
The ministry says in a statement today that around 40 troops are presenting symptoms compatible with the COVID-19 disease. They have been placed under strict medical observation.
A medical team equipped with tests will get onboard in order to confirm the potential cases and prevent the virus from further spreading, the ministry says.
The aircraft carrier, which was on a mission in the Atlantic Ocean, is returning immediately to its base in the port of Toulon, on the Mediterranean coast, where it was initially expected to dock on April 23. Its crew is composed of about 1,900 troops.
The announcement comes after a coronavirus outbreak hit US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, now at port in Guam. As of yesterday, the US Navy said at least 230 crew had been tested positive. The firing last week of the Roosevelt’s captain created a combustible controversy in the country.
As Passover marked under shadow of ‘coronavirus plague,’ Rivlin says hoping for better days ahead
President Reuven Rivlin puts out a holiday greeting to Israelis and Jews around the world ahead of the start of Passover this evening.
“Dear Israelis, this year we will mark seder night in difficult circumstances because of the ‘corona plague,’ the modern affliction that casts a dark shadow on us all. Suddenly, we realize how important the simple things that make up our daily lives are to us,” he says in a Hebrew-language video statement.
Rivlin adds: “Suddenly, when we are faced with ‘social distancing,’ closures and isolation at homes, we feel even more clearly the importance of the obligation to ‘tell the story to your children,’ of passing on the story from generation to generation, from grandparents to children to grandchildren to great-grandchildren. This is our story, our anchor, what binds us together – even when we need to be apart.”
He says all Jews are praying for better times to come.
“To next year, together,” the president says.
He also releases a separate video statement for English speakers.
Gantz still committed to forming joint government with Likud, ‘but not at any cost’
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz says he remains committed to forming a “national emergency government” after calling off coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party this week, but there’s a limit to how much he’ll compromise to do so.
In a Facebook post, Gantz puts the blame for the stalled talks on Netanyahu, saying the sides had nearly reached a coalition agreement when Likud sought to change an understanding reached on judicial appointments.
“We informed them that we want a national emergency government, but not at any cost,” he says.
Gantz adds: “Joining forces in a crisis is important, but in times like these, protecting democracy and the rule of law for the future of Israel is critically important.”
Health minister says he and his wife are doing well after contracting virus
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says he and his wife Chava are feeling fine after being diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.
“I would like to thank all those worrying for my wellbeing, who called to bless and strengthen me,” Litzman writes in a letter to medical workers in Israel.
He adds: “The health system in Israel is strong and ready for any scenario… the day will come when hidden chapters of this effort are brought to the public’s notice.”
Litzman has been recovering at home since testing positive for the virus. He has denied reports he took part in group prayers in violation of his Health Ministry’s own guidelines in the days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Beit Shemesh man badly injured by blaze apparently started by hametz burning
A 45-year-old man in Beit Shemesh is badly injured in a fire at his home that apparently broke out from burning hametz.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman, 40, suffered moderate to light injuries and a 12-year-old was lightly injured.
They are taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, while the man is brought to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
Health Ministry to send voice messages to Haredim whose phones block texts
The Health Ministry says it will begin to send out voice messages to members of the ultra-Orthodox community who must go into isolation as many in the community eschew smartphones.
According to a statement from the ministry, the system is now automated to send a voice message to a device that has blocked the text message from being received.
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who himself is not in possession of a smartphone, welcomes the initiative, saying it will “save lives and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Israel uses surveillance tools to retrace the movements of coronavirus carriers and then messages people in contact with them to tell them they must enter quarantine.
Streets quieter than usual as Israel braces for Passover curfew
Streets are quieter than usual as Israelis brace for the start of a mandatory Passover curfew that will see them confined to home beginning this afternoon at 3 p.m.
Travel between cities is barred from last night until Saturday evening as the government seeks to prevent a surge in fresh coronavirus cases over the holiday.
After first flight canceled, group of Arab Israeli students returns from Turkey
A group of 110 Arab Israeli students lands in Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Their planned repatriation flight was canceled last week after Turkish authorities objected to the required presence of Israeli security guards, but the situation was resolved after Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi intervened.
The students are now in isolation at home or in specially designated hotels.
Israel has dispatched rescue flights to Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia and other destinations to bring travelers home, as international flights are slashed and countries placed on lockdown to weather the global outbreak of the highly contagious virus.
Israel to expand virus grants to self-employed workers
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announce an expansion of grants to self-employed Israelis whose businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to easing the criteria to receive the grant, they also decide on raising the maximum sum a self-employed worker can receive to NIS 10,500, according to a Finance Ministry statement.
UK’s Johnson in stable condition, to remain at the hospital ‘for close monitoring’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will remain in the hospital “for close monitoring,” Downing Street says.
The UK leader is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” says Health Minister Edward Argar after the prime minister spends a second night in intensive care.
Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
His office says he is conscious and currently does not require ventilation.
