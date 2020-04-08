Health minister says he and his wife are doing well after contracting virus

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says he and his wife Chava are feeling fine after being diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.

“I would like to thank all those worrying for my wellbeing, who called to bless and strengthen me,” Litzman writes in a letter to medical workers in Israel.

He adds: “The health system in Israel is strong and ready for any scenario… the day will come when hidden chapters of this effort are brought to the public’s notice.”

Litzman has been recovering at home since testing positive for the virus. He has denied reports he took part in group prayers in violation of his Health Ministry’s own guidelines in the days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.