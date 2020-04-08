After first flight canceled, group of Arab Israeli students returns from Turkey
UK’s Johnson in stable condition, will stay at hospital ‘for close monitoring’

British health ministry says the premier is ‘in good spirits’ after spending a second night in intensive care following worsening of his COVID-19 symptoms

By TOI staff Today, 11:11 am
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.

11:13 am

After first flight canceled, group of Arab Israeli students returns from Turkey

A group of 110 Arab Israeli students lands in Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Their planned repatriation flight was canceled last week after Turkish authorities objected to the required presence of Israeli security guards, but the situation was resolved after Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi intervened.

The students are now in isolation at home or in specially designated hotels.

Israel has dispatched rescue flights to Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia and other destinations to bring travelers home, as international flights are slashed and countries placed on lockdown to weather the global outbreak of the highly contagious virus.

11:12 am

Israel to expand virus grants to self-employed workers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announce an expansion of grants to self-employed Israelis whose businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to easing the criteria to receive the grant, they also decide on raising the maximum sum a self-employed worker can receive to NIS 10,500, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

11:11 am

UK’s Johnson in stable condition, to remain at the hospital ‘for close monitoring’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will remain in the hospital “for close monitoring,” Downing Street says.

The UK leader is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” says Health Minister Edward Argar after the prime minister spends a second night in intensive care.

Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

His office says he is conscious and currently does not require ventilation.

