Beit Shemesh man badly injured by blaze apparently started by hametz burning
A 45-year-old man in Beit Shemesh is badly injured in a fire at his home that apparently broke out from burning hametz.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman, 40, suffered moderate to light injuries and a 12-year-old was lightly injured.
They are taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, while the man is brought to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
Health Ministry to send voice messages to Haredim whose phones block texts
The Health Ministry says it will begin to send out voice messages to members of the ultra-Orthodox community who must go into isolation as many in the community eschew smartphones.
According to a statement from the ministry, the system is now automated to send a voice message to a device that has blocked the text message from being received.
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who himself is not in possession of a smartphone, welcomes the initiative, saying it will “save lives and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Israel uses surveillance tools to retrace the movements of coronavirus carriers and then messages people in contact with them to tell them they must enter quarantine.
Streets quieter than usual as Israel braces for Passover curfew
Streets are quieter than usual as Israelis brace for the start of a mandatory Passover curfew that will see them confined to home beginning this afternoon at 3 p.m.
Travel between cities is barred from last night until Saturday evening as the government seeks to prevent a surge in fresh coronavirus cases over the holiday.
After first flight canceled, group of Arab Israeli students returns from Turkey
A group of 110 Arab Israeli students lands in Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Their planned repatriation flight was canceled last week after Turkish authorities objected to the required presence of Israeli security guards, but the situation was resolved after Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi intervened.
The students are now in isolation at home or in specially designated hotels.
Israel has dispatched rescue flights to Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia and other destinations to bring travelers home, as international flights are slashed and countries placed on lockdown to weather the global outbreak of the highly contagious virus.
Israel to expand virus grants to self-employed workers
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announce an expansion of grants to self-employed Israelis whose businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to easing the criteria to receive the grant, they also decide on raising the maximum sum a self-employed worker can receive to NIS 10,500, according to a Finance Ministry statement.
UK’s Johnson in stable condition, to remain at the hospital ‘for close monitoring’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will remain in the hospital “for close monitoring,” Downing Street says.
The UK leader is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” says Health Minister Edward Argar after the prime minister spends a second night in intensive care.
Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
His office says he is conscious and currently does not require ventilation.
