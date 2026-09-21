Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026

CNN, MS Now, Politico sue Trump administration over White House ban

By Reuters Today, 8:53 pm
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The lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW and Politico against the administration of US President Donald Trump is photographed September 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
The lawsuit filed by CNN, MS NOW and Politico against the administration of US President Donald Trump is photographed September 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

MS NOW, CNN and Politico say they are suing the Trump Administration to protect their First Amendment rights after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was banning them from the White House grounds.

The three news outlets say they notified the government that they were filing their lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and could see emergency hearings in the case as soon as this week, according to CNN.

Representatives for the White House have not immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

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