CNN, MS Now, Politico sue Trump administration over White House ban

MS NOW, CNN and Politico say they are suing the Trump Administration to protect their First Amendment rights after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was banning them from the White House grounds.

The three news outlets say they notified the government that they were filing their lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and could see emergency hearings in the case as soon as this week, according to CNN.

Representatives for the White House have not immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours.