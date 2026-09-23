Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz — Indian, Omani authorities

An attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor, Omani and Indian authorities say, with the latter condemning the ongoing attacks in the vital shipping lane.

Since the start of the Iran war, Tehran has sought to impose its control over the maritime conduit for Gulf oil and gas, occasionally striking ships accused of failing to coordinate with its authorities or deviating from its preferred route.

In retaliation, the United States has been enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports, carrying out strikes of its own on ships it says refuse to comply.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center says in a statement that the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao was attacked 2.5 nautical miles off the country’s coast, “causing a fire in the engine room and leading to the death of one crew member.”

Twenty-seven crew members were evacuated by the Omani navy, it adds.

In a statement, India’s foreign ministry condemns the attack on the Cape Dao, in which “one Indian national tragically lost his life,” urging the warring parties to return to negotiations.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest,” it adds.

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, and several of its mariners have been killed in Hormuz attacks since the war began.