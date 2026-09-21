At least 11 arrested in Tunisia after pro-Palestinian protest

At least 11 people have been arrested in Tunisia after taking part in a protest demanding the release of jailed organizers of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla last year, lawyers and activists say.

The number of those detained over Saturday’s demonstration remains unclear. Activists say at least 13 have been arrested, but lawyer Ghassen Besbes, who is representing some of the detainees, puts the number at 11.

Fellow lawyer Fedy Snene, who is also representing some of those arrested, says a judge has extended their detention by 48 hours and that they have been interrogated about slogans chanted during the protest.

Authorities have yet to confirm the arrests.

Expressing their “deep concern,” the Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH), the bar association and the UGTT union confederation call for the demonstrators to be freed and for an “end to the obstruction of peaceful gatherings.”

On Saturday, hundreds had protested in Tunis to demand the release of four jailed pro-Palestinian activists accused by Tunisian authorities of money-laundering over their involvement in organizing a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.

The four were arrested in March on charges of misusing funds raised for the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to sail to Gaza in 2025 with the aim of delivering aid to the Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has condemned their arrest and repeatedly called for their release.

The group has said the detained activists’ health was “deteriorating fast” after they began a hunger strike to protest their imprisonment.

One of them, Wael Naouar, has been on hunger strike for over a month and was in a critical condition, according to activists.