Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026

Police probing death of Palestinian whose body was found in Umm al-Fahm

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:26 pm
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Police say they are investigating the death of a Palestinian who was in Israel illegally after his body was found in the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm.

Arabic media reports that the man was a worker from the West Bank and that his body was found inside a house earlier today.

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