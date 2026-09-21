Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026
Police probing death of Palestinian whose body was found in Umm al-Fahm
Police say they are investigating the death of a Palestinian who was in Israel illegally after his body was found in the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm.
Arabic media reports that the man was a worker from the West Bank and that his body was found inside a house earlier today.
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