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Funeral for Neve Tzuf terror victim Netanel Shukrun to held at 11 p.m. in Alei Zahav

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Netanel Shukrun, a father of six from the northern West Bank settlement of Alei Zahav, who was killed in a terror attack at a nearby natural spring on September 20, 2026, the eve of Yom Kippur. (courtesy)
Netanel Shukrun, a father of six from the northern West Bank settlement of Alei Zahav, who was killed in a terror attack at a nearby natural spring on September 20, 2026, the eve of Yom Kippur. (courtesy)

The funeral of Netanel Shukrun, who was killed in a terror shooting yesterday at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, will take place at 11 p.m. tonight in his home community of Alei Zahav, a settlement in the northern West Bank.

Shukrun, a father of six, went to the natural spring with his eldest son to immerse in the water before Yom Kippur in accordance with Jewish tradition. While he was there, the shooter opened fire toward the spring from a vehicle, hitting Shukrun, who was inside his own car at the time.

The terrorist then got out of his car and fled on foot, still armed.

Shortly after the attack, the combat tracker for the military’s Binyamin Regional Brigade opened fire on the gunman as he fled, injuring him, according to the IDF.

Shukrun was taken in serious condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorist was later captured at a hospital near Ramallah.

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