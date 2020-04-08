Gantz still committed to forming joint government with Likud, ‘but not at any cost’

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz says he remains committed to forming a “national emergency government” after calling off coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party this week, but there’s a limit to how much he’ll compromise to do so.

In a Facebook post, Gantz puts the blame for the stalled talks on Netanyahu, saying the sides had nearly reached a coalition agreement when Likud sought to change an understanding reached on judicial appointments.

“We informed them that we want a national emergency government, but not at any cost,” he says.

Gantz adds: “Joining forces in a crisis is important, but in times like these, protecting democracy and the rule of law for the future of Israel is critically important.”