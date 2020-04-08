UK’s Johnson in stable condition, to remain at the hospital ‘for close monitoring’

A group of 110 Arab Israeli students lands in Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Their planned repatriation flight was canceled last week after Turkish authorities objected to the required presence of Israeli security guards, but the situation was resolved after Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi intervened.

The students are now in isolation at home or in specially designated hotels.

Israel has dispatched rescue flights to Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia and other destinations to bring travelers home, as international flights are slashed and countries placed on lockdown to weather the global outbreak of the highly contagious virus.