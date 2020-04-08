The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
UK’s two main Jewish papers announce liquidation, but also talk of future hopes
Britain’s two major Jewish publications — the Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News — have simultaneously announced that they are going into liquidation. However both the titles, which had previously announced a planned merger, are indicating that they will seek to continue to publish in some form in the future.
For now, their staff have been made redundant, and sources at the Jewish Chronicle told the Guardian that staff were informed the parent company had run out of cash and could not continue trading.
Separate similar statements on both the newspapers’ websites say they will not be able to continue to function in their existing forms, and therefore have taken the decision to “seek a creditors voluntary liquidation.”
Both publications say they will do their best to continue to publish in their current forms for the next two or three weeks, and to update their websites.
After that, they say, they will be working “to secure a future… after the liquidation.”
The Jewish Chronicle is the oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the world, having been founded in 1841.
The Jewish News, a Times of Israel partner, is a free newspaper established in 1997.
In February, the two titles announced “ambitious plans to merge their businesses to create one of the world’s leading community media brands.”
“The merger has been agreed in principle between the Jewish Chronicle’s owners, the Kessler Foundation, and the owners of the Jewish News, the Noé family,” they said at the time. However, they cautioned, “completion and the signing of a legal agreement is still dependent on necessary funds being raised to support the move.”
Reported coronavirus death toll in Iran nears 4,000
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran reports 121 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall number of fatalities to 3,993.
In the past 24 hours, 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Iran, state news agency IRNA quotes health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.
That put the number of confirmed cases at 64,586, he adds.
Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls.
But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.
Jahanpour says that while 3,956 patients were in critical condition, those who recovered had reached 29,812.
The spokesman adds that Iran had carried out 220,975 COVID-19 tests to date, according to IRNA.
Number of coronavirus cases in Europe passes 750,000
PARIS — More than 750,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.
That accounts for more than half of the cases identified worldwide so far, although the official figures probably reflect a fraction of the actual number.
With at least 750,276 cases and 58,627 recorded, Europe remains the continent hit hardest by the pandemic.
To date, 1,438,291 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded across the world, and 82,726 deaths.
Italy has been the worst-hit country, recording 17,127 fatalities out of 135,586 cases.
Spain has recorded 14,555 deaths from 146,690 cases.
Virus-stricken Iran urges IMF to approve $5 billion loan request
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urges the International Monetary Fund to give the sanctions-hit country a $5 billion emergency loan to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Islamic Republic is battling one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks which it says has killed more than 3,800 people and infected more than 62,500.
There has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections could be higher.
Iran has said it needs the funds to continue fighting the virus.
But its nemesis the United States, which effectively holds a veto at the IMF, is reportedly set to block the loan, arguing Iran will use the funds for military purposes.
“I urge all international organizations to fulfill their duties,” Rouhani says today during a cabinet meeting.
“We are a member of the IMF… if there’s going to be any discrimination between Iran and others in giving loans, neither we nor world opinion will tolerate it.”
Iran announced on March 12 that it had requested the loan.
The country has not received assistance from the IMF since a “standby credit” issued between 1960 and 1962, according to IMF figures.
According to the IMF’s website, a Rapid Financial Instrument “is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance of payments need.”
“If they do not act on their duties in this difficult situation, the world will judge them in a different way,” Rouhani says.
Israeli security staff work at foreign airports without protection, not told to isolate upon return
Israeli security officers are dealing with passengers at airports at coronavirus hotspots without protective gear and are being allowed back into the country without having to spend time in quarantine hotels, Channel 12 reports.
Footage broadcast by the channel from the unidentified airport shows Israeli staff wearing only masks and not the full protective gear worn by air crews bringing stranded travelers back.
One worker says they sometimes even have to buy their own masks and aren’t told to isolate.
“We return to Israel without protection. While the passengers were being detained we and the air crew passed and entered into the country without being obligated to isolate.
“Sometimes there is nothing, not even a mask and we have to get ourselves,” the worker adds.
Another says that many workers are forced to return to live with their parents as they come home due to decimation of the travel industry during the coronavirus crisis.
“We are endangering our parents’ lives and the citizens of Israel. We see the deliveries of equipment — why does it not come to us?” they ask.
WHO Europe says ‘not the time’ to relax virus restrictions
The World Health Organization’s European office says today that despite seeing “positive signs” from some countries, it is too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Now is not the time to relax measures. It is the time to once again double and triple our collective efforts to drive towards suppression with the whole support of society,” WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, tells a press conference.
90-year-old woman dies in Jerusalem from coronavirus, raising toll to 72
A 90-year-old woman dies from the coronavirus at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, raising the COVID-19 death toll in Israel to 72.
The woman had numerous preexisting medical conditions, according to the hospital.
Spain announces 757 virus deaths, second successive daily rise
Spain records a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry says.
The number of new infections in the world’s second hardest-hit country after Italy grows to 146,690, up from 140,510, it adds.
— AFP
Likud says it was Gantz who walked away from coalition deal, accuses him of ‘spin’
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud says it was Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz who backed away from the agreements between the parties to form a government, and not vice versa as Gantz maintains.
A statement from Likud asserts that the basis of the “equal unity government” it is in talks on forming with Blue and White is “joint decision-making” and advancing Israel’s annexation of areas in the West Bank.
“The moment that Blue and White returns to the agreements it will be possible to complete the deal. Spin doesn’t bring unity closer but rather distances it,” Likud says.
French aircraft carrier returns to port due to possible virus outbreak
PARIS — France’s defense ministry announces that French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is heading back to port amid a possible virus outbreak onboard.
The ministry says in a statement today that around 40 troops are presenting symptoms compatible with the COVID-19 disease. They have been placed under strict medical observation.
A medical team equipped with tests will get onboard in order to confirm the potential cases and prevent the virus from further spreading, the ministry says.
The aircraft carrier, which was on a mission in the Atlantic Ocean, is returning immediately to its base in the port of Toulon, on the Mediterranean coast, where it was initially expected to dock on April 23. Its crew is composed of about 1,900 troops.
The announcement comes after a coronavirus outbreak hit US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, now at port in Guam. As of yesterday, the US Navy said at least 230 crew had been tested positive. The firing last week of the Roosevelt’s captain created a combustible controversy in the country.
As Passover marked under shadow of ‘coronavirus plague,’ Rivlin says hoping for better days ahead
President Reuven Rivlin puts out a holiday greeting to Israelis and Jews around the world ahead of the start of Passover this evening.
“Dear Israelis, this year we will mark seder night in difficult circumstances because of the ‘corona plague,’ the modern affliction that casts a dark shadow on us all. Suddenly, we realize how important the simple things that make up our daily lives are to us,” he says in a Hebrew-language video statement.
Rivlin adds: “Suddenly, when we are faced with ‘social distancing,’ closures and isolation at homes, we feel even more clearly the importance of the obligation to ‘tell the story to your children,’ of passing on the story from generation to generation, from grandparents to children to grandchildren to great-grandchildren. This is our story, our anchor, what binds us together – even when we need to be apart.”
He says all Jews are praying for better times to come.
“To next year, together,” the president says.
He also releases a separate video statement for English speakers.
Gantz still committed to forming joint government with Likud, ‘but not at any cost’
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz says he remains committed to forming a “national emergency government” after calling off coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party this week, but there’s a limit to how much he’ll compromise to do so.
In a Facebook post, Gantz puts the blame for the stalled talks on Netanyahu, saying the sides had nearly reached a coalition agreement when Likud sought to change an understanding reached on judicial appointments.
“We informed them that we want a national emergency government, but not at any cost,” he says.
Gantz adds: “Joining forces in a crisis is important, but in times like these, protecting democracy and the rule of law for the future of Israel is critically important.”
Health minister says he and his wife are doing well after contracting virus
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says he and his wife Chava are feeling fine after being diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.
“I would like to thank all those worrying for my wellbeing, who called to bless and strengthen me,” Litzman writes in a letter to medical workers in Israel.
He adds: “The health system in Israel is strong and ready for any scenario… the day will come when hidden chapters of this effort are brought to the public’s notice.”
Litzman has been recovering at home since testing positive for the virus. He has denied reports he took part in group prayers in violation of his Health Ministry’s own guidelines in the days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Beit Shemesh man badly injured by blaze apparently started by hametz burning
A 45-year-old man in Beit Shemesh is badly injured in a fire at his home that apparently broke out from burning hametz.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman, 40, suffered moderate to light injuries and a 12-year-old was lightly injured.
They are taken to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, while the man is brought to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
Health Ministry to send voice messages to Haredim whose phones block texts
The Health Ministry says it will begin to send out voice messages to members of the ultra-Orthodox community who must go into isolation as many in the community eschew smartphones.
According to a statement from the ministry, the system is now automated to send a voice message to a device that has blocked the text message from being received.
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who himself is not in possession of a smartphone, welcomes the initiative, saying it will “save lives and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Israel uses surveillance tools to retrace the movements of coronavirus carriers and then messages people in contact with them to tell them they must enter quarantine.
Streets quieter than usual as Israel braces for Passover curfew
Streets are quieter than usual as Israelis brace for the start of a mandatory Passover curfew that will see them confined to home beginning this afternoon at 3 p.m.
Travel between cities is barred from last night until Saturday evening as the government seeks to prevent a surge in fresh coronavirus cases over the holiday.
After first flight canceled, group of Arab Israeli students returns from Turkey
A group of 110 Arab Israeli students lands in Israel on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Their planned repatriation flight was canceled last week after Turkish authorities objected to the required presence of Israeli security guards, but the situation was resolved after Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi intervened.
The students are now in isolation at home or in specially designated hotels.
Israel has dispatched rescue flights to Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia and other destinations to bring travelers home, as international flights are slashed and countries placed on lockdown to weather the global outbreak of the highly contagious virus.
Israel to expand virus grants to self-employed workers
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announce an expansion of grants to self-employed Israelis whose businesses are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to easing the criteria to receive the grant, they also decide on raising the maximum sum a self-employed worker can receive to NIS 10,500, according to a Finance Ministry statement.
UK’s Johnson in stable condition, to remain at the hospital ‘for close monitoring’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will remain in the hospital “for close monitoring,” Downing Street says.
The UK leader is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” says Health Minister Edward Argar after the prime minister spends a second night in intensive care.
Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
His office says he is conscious and currently does not require ventilation.
