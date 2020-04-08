Senior Hamas official reiterates group’s willingness to talk prisoner swap

Senior Hamas official Musa Dudin says the terror group is willing to enter talks “already tomorrow” to return two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza War.

In an appearance on a Hamas affiliated TV channel, Dudin says Israel has a “window of opportunity” that it can take advantage of before it will once again be forced to “negotiate under more difficult conditions.”

He says “Israel knows what the demands are and that they should not be discussed in the media.”

He calls on “mediators to be fair and not biased in favor Israel.”

Dudin claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is only interested in “propaganda, and his last priority is to return the prisoners. He does nothing in practice.”

The remarks come days after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar floated his willingness to agree to a “humanitarian measure” in which his group will provide “something partial” in exchange for Israel’s release of female, elderly and sick security prisoners.

Netanyahu’s office responded by saying it is prepared to take “constructive action” to bring back Israelis and soldiers’ remains held in Gaza.