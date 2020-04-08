Israeli security staff work at foreign airports without protection, not told to isolate upon return

Israeli security officers are dealing with passengers at airports at coronavirus hotspots without protective gear and are being allowed back into the country without having to spend time in quarantine hotels, Channel 12 reports.

Footage broadcast by the channel from the unidentified airport shows Israeli staff wearing only masks and not the full protective gear worn by air crews bringing stranded travelers back.

One worker says they sometimes even have to buy their own masks and aren’t told to isolate.

“We return to Israel without protection. While the passengers were being detained we and the air crew passed and entered into the country without being obligated to isolate.

“Sometimes there is nothing, not even a mask and we have to get ourselves,” the worker adds.

Another says that many workers are forced to return to live with their parents as they come home due to decimation of the travel industry during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are endangering our parents’ lives and the citizens of Israel. We see the deliveries of equipment — why does it not come to us?” they ask.