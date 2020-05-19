The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
WHO members unanimously green-light evaluation of virus response
Member states of the World Health Organization unanimously pass a resolution brought by European Union members, African nations and others calling for an independent “comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the COVID-19 outbreak coordinated by the UN health agency.
The United States has sharply criticized the agency and its relationship with China, where the outbreak erupted.
Overnight, US President Donald Trump listed concerns and criticism about the WHO to its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Nations rally around the resolution that calls on the director-general to initiate “at the earliest appropriate moment” an evaluation that would “review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19.”
It is not immediately clear how, when or by whom that evaluation will be conducted.
The resolution points to the “role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good,” and calls on international organizations to “work collaboratively” to produce safe, effective and affordable medicines and vaccines.
— AP
US court okays June 23 NY Democratic presidential primary
A US federal appeals court gives the green light to New York state’s June 23 Democratic presidential primary.
Three appeals judges heard arguments Friday in Manhattan.
They issue an order Tuesday morning to say they are upholding a lower court’s ruling and say a written opinion will follow.
— AP
Justice minister says he won’t appoint acting state attorney right now
New Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn tells the Civil Service Commissioner he won’t appoint an acting state attorney right now.
The position is currently being filled by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, in addition to his other duties.
It has been the center of controversy after former justice minister Amir Ohana appointed Dan Eldad to the post in February. Eldad and Mandelblit clashed, with the attorney general reportedly convinced he and Ohana — a Likud minister close to the prime minister — were bent on ousting him from his post, possibly at the behest of Netanyahu, who goes on trial next week on corruption charges.
UK virus toll tops 40,000, with 10,000 care home deaths
Britain’s official coronavirus death toll is now over 40,000 with almost 10,000 dead in care homes in England and Wales alone, according to a statistical update.
Some 40,902 deaths from coronavirus were registered by May 8, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), meaning the true toll will be even higher when deaths registered over the last 10 days are taken into account.
The ONS figures include deaths where COVID-19 is suspected or mentioned on the death certificate.
The government’s official rolling tally, which was 34,796 as of Monday, only records deaths after positive tests.
Either way, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe, and the government has been criticized heavily for its response to the outbreak.
— AFP
Fire near West Bank settlement brought under control
A dozen firefighter teams bring a brush fire threatening the West Bank settlement of Adam under control, according to the Fire and Rescue Services.
Iran’s judiciary says annihilation of Israel nearer each year
Ahead of Quds Day on Friday, a spokesperson for Iran’s judiciary says Israel’s destruction comes closer every year.
The annual rallies against Israel have been called off this year due to the pandemic.
Gholam Hossein Esmayeeli says that every year, “on Quds day, we come closer to annihilation of Israel,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
“This year, the Quds day will further strengthen the Muslim people’s bonds with the oppressed Palestinians and will defeat the Great Satan, the criminal US, and its illegitimate creature,” he says.
Homes evacuated in West Bank settlement of Adam as wildfire rages
Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire threatening the West Bank settlement of Adam, northeast of Jerusalem, authorities say.
Houses on the edge of the settlement have been evacuated.
Israel sends condolences to family of Chinese ambassador
The Foreign Ministry offers condolences to the family of China’s ambassador to Israel, who was found dead earlier this week at his Herzliya home, apparently of natural causes.
On behalf of Israel, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi “would like to expresses his sincere condolences on the sudden and tragic passing of H.E. Du Wei, the People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador, and offer his deepest sympathies to his family,” the statement says.
Netanyahu meets with new FM Ashkenazi
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits down with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi for their first working meeting.
The two discussed “current diplomatic challenges and opportunities,” according to Netanyahu’s office.
Health Ministry backs reopening hotels, swimming pools May 27
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein signed off on an order allowing bars, restaurants, nightclubs, swimming pools, hotels, youth groups, and informal classes, the ministry confirms.
Effective May 27, the rules will retain caps on the number of patrons.
For restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, venues that can fit up to 100 patrons may operate at full capacity, while those larger may only keep it 85% full. Tables must be spaced 1.5 meters apart, all customers must have their temperatures taken, and other hygiene measures are required.
For swimming pools, each swimmer must be given 10 square meters alongside the pool and 6 square meters within the water.
The order still requires government approval, the ministry says.
Russia’s prime minister recovers from virus, resumes duties
Russia’s prime minister has fully resumed his duties after recovering from the coronavirus.
Mikhail Mishustin, 54, announced he was infected on April 30.
On Tuesday, Mishustin’s office says he’s checked out of the hospital and returned to his duties in the Cabinet headquarters. He’s set to take part in a video conference with President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
Several Cabinet ministers and Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov also have been infected. Peskov says he had double pneumonia caused by the virus. He noted he hadn’t met with Putin in person for more than a month.
Putin has limited public appearances and held most of his meetings online during the virus pandemic.
— AP
More women in high-tech, more Arab students: Jerusalem by the numbers
Thirty-eight percent of Jerusalem residents are Arab, 37% are non-ultra-Orthodox Jews and “others,” and 25% are ultra-Orthodox Jews, according to new statistics on the capital released by the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research.
Jerusalem is the largest Jewish city in Israel (569,900 Jewish and other residents) and the biggest Arab city in Israel (349,600 Arab residents).
For the second year in a row, the immigration balance stands at -6,000 — the smallest in the past decade. Of the emigrating population, 46% moved to localities in the Jerusalem metropolis, the JIPR stats show.
A record high number of people immigrated to Jerusalem: 12,800 people.
Of residents, 84,400 are over the age of 65. This is the largest population of elderly people in Israel, but it makes up only 9% of Jerusalem’s population, as opposed to 15% in Tel Aviv and 20% in Haifa.
The past year saw an increase in the number of Arab students: 25% increase in Arab students at the Hebrew University; 52% increase in the academic colleges; an overall 33% increase in Arab students in academic institutions in the city.
A significant growth was noted in participation of ultra-Orthodox women in high-tech — 10% of high-tech employees are ultra-Orthodox, 80% of whom are women.
As far as visitors go, 1.26 million tourists stayed in Jerusalem hotels for a total of 4.17 million nights.
Jerusalem is the city with the second most expensive apartment prices in cities with over 100,000 residents (after Tel Aviv).
Poll says Israelis more optimistic about future than Palestinians, Americans, Germans, Poles, Italians and Brits
Israelis are more optimistic about the future than Palestinians, Americans, Germans, Poles, Italians, and Brits, a new pandemic-timed poll carried out by the Kevoon Global Research Center says.
The poll was carried out in late April and early May in conjunction with the Israel office of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, with a representative sample of some 500 respondents in each country surveyed, and, in Israel, 502 Hebrew-speakers and 85 Arabic speakers, for a total of 3,592 respondents. The margin of error was 4.38% (and 4.05% in Israel).
A possible factor in the results: Polling continued a few days later in Israel and the Palestinian Authority than elsewhere, the survey’s methodology stated.
Asked, “In general, are you more optimistic or pessimistic toward the future?”
71% of Israelis said they’re optimistic, 22% said they’re pessimistic
58% of Palestinians said said they’re optimistic, 24% said they’re pessimistic
57% of Germans said they’re optimistic, 30% said they’re pessimistic
65% of Poles said they’re optimistic, 22% said they’re pessimistic
55% of Italians said they’re optimistic, 35% said they’re pessimistic
57% of Brits said they’re optimistic, 22% said they’re pessimistic
59% of Americans said they’re optimistic, 21% said they’re pessimistic
Chief rabbi urges PM to order immediate reopening of synagogues
Chief Rabbi David Lau is urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order the immediate reopening of synagogues, arguing against the continued closure as other areas of public life gradually return to normal.
Researchers has shown that during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, some 25 percent of the infections occurred in synagogues. Synagogues were shuttered in late March.
But as the number of new daily cases has gone down to fewer than 30 nationwide, and as beaches, restaurants and pubs were set to reopen by next week and even event halls got a mid-June scheduled opening date, there has been no word from the government about resuming synagogue services.
“The return to normal of shopping centers, restaurants etc. and the lack of answers on synagogues, is baffling to many,” Lau says in a letter sent to Netanyahu.
“Praying with the community takes an important part of Jewish life,” he writes. “During the closure I issued lenient halachic instructions for ways to hold public prayers under the circumstances. The public acted responsibly and acted according to the guidelines.
“From reactions I am receiving, I feel them and understand how much this hurts for them,” he continues, adding that worshipers aren’t heard because they don’t have a labor union representing their interests.
— Michael Bachner
Prosecution says it opposes PM’s request to skip opening of trial
The State Prosecutor’s Office says it opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to not be required to attend the opening hearing of his corruption trial that begins next Sunday.
Khamenei calls for arming of Palestinians in West Bank
Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini tweets that “the West Bank must be armed, just as Gaza.”
“The only thing that can reduce the Palestinians’ hardships is the hand of power… Compromise won’t reduce a bit of the cruelty of this usurping, evil, wolf-like entity,” he adds.
The Zionist regime was built based on oppression, lies, deception, bloodshed, massacre, and trampling human rights. Over the past few decades, the occupying Zionist regime has lived and survived using suppression, killing, encroachment & attacking innocent people.
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020
Today the World of Islam needs unity. Any voice that sows discord is certainly subject to God’s wrath. The U.S.’s Satanic, vicious policy regarding #Palestine, which they call “the Deal of the Century,” seeks to destroy the Palestinian identity.
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 18, 2020
Israel to receive 160 new immigrants by end of week
Forty-one new immigrants landed in Israel from Russia earlier today, Maariv reports.
They will be joined by another 119 other new immigrants by the end of the week.
Biden hires former Harris aide to help with Latinx outreach
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is bringing on the granddaughter of civil rights leader César Chávez as a senior adviser to help with Latinx outreach and building out its operation in the states.
Some Latinx leaders have criticized the Biden campaign, saying it’s not doing enough to reach out to the key demographic group.
Julie Chavez Rodriguez previously worked as co-national political director on California Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and was her California state director before that. She also served in the Obama administration, overseeing the White House’s engagement with LGBT, Latinx, veteran, youth, education, labor and progressive leaders.
She’s joining Cristóbal Alex, a former president of the Latinx Victory Fund, who serves as Biden’s senior adviser for issues involving Hispanic voters.
— AP
Health minister orders office to present plan for reopening event halls by June 14
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has instructed his office to put together a plan that will allow for the reopening of event halls and gardens by June 14, Hebrew media reports.
Iraq military: Rocket hit Baghdad Green Zone, minor damage
A rocket struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government, early this morning, according to an Iraqi military statement, the first attack on the area since a new prime minister was sworn in earlier this month.
The Katyusha rocket hit an empty house, causing minor damage. The Green Zone is where government buildings and foreign embassies are located. A preliminary investigation indicated the rocket was launched from the nearby Al-Idrisi neighborhood on Palestine Street, the statement says.
An Iraqi official says the rocket had struck near the U.S. Embassy, without elaborating. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Previous attacks have frequently targeted the US presence in Iraq, including the embassy and Iraqi bases hosting American troops. The US has blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia group backed by Iran, for perpetrating the attacks.
The new administration of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who came to power earlier this month, is preparing for a strategic dialogue with Washington, expected to take place next month. The talks will touch on security and economic cooperation between both countries.
The issue of militias acting outside of state control is also expected to be on the agenda.
Al-Kadhimi’s government, meanwhile, is scrambling to address a severe financial crisis brought on by falling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
— AP
Waqf announces re-opening of Al-Aqsa compound next week
The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf announces that the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Temple Mount compound will reopen to visitors next week, after the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Delta airlines to relaunch flights to Israel starting on June 3
Delta Airlines announces that it will be restarting its flights to Israel on June 3, when a flight will take off from New York to Tel Aviv.
A return flight to New York will take off on June 6 and four weekly flights will subsequently begin operating to and from the US on Saturday nights, Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.
Public buses to run without passenger limits during rush hour starting tomorrow
Public transportation buses will be allowed to operate tomorrow without any caps on the number of passengers during rush hour in order to serve students getting to and from school, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announces in a statement.
Restaurants, bars and clubs to reopen next Wednesday
Restaurants, clubs and bars will fully reopen to the public next Wednesday after months in which only delivery and takeaway were allowed, Israel’s Restaurant Association announces.
According to an agreement reached between industry representatives and the Health Ministry, all customers will be required to have their temperatures checked and sit outside one meter apart from one another.
Israel slams EU for ‘megaphone diplomacy’ regarding West Bank annexation
Israel’s Foreign Ministry hits back against the European Union’s “megaphone diplomacy” after the bloc’s foreign affairs chief warned Jerusalem against a unilateral annexation of West Bank territory in his message of congratulation to the Jewish state on its new government.
“The Israeli Foreign Ministry would like to thank the EU for their message congratulating Israel on the swearing in of a new government,” spokesperson Lior Haiat says in a statement. He goes on to express regret that “once again” the statement ignores the security threats Israel faces but instead focuses on the matter of international law in the context of Israel’s supposed plan to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements across the West Bank.
“This ‘megaphone diplomacy’ is not a substitute for intimate diplomatic dialogue and will not advance the role the EU is seeking to fulfill,” Haiat says.
Three of four paragraphs in Josep Borrell’s statement Monday focused on international law, the need for a two-state solution and Brussels’ “grave concerns” over Jerusalem’s annexation plans.
— Raphael Ahren
Israel’s 136 beaches set to open tomorrow with bathers ordered to adhere to social distancing
Israel’s 136 beaches will open to the public tomorrow for the first time this season and amid the slowly dissipating pandemic.
Bathers will be required to keep two meters away from one another and indoor showers and dressing-rooms will be closed for the time being, the Interior Ministry specifies in its announcement.
Beaches will have to adhere to the government’s purple badge standards in order to remain open.
Despite the announcement, quite a few beaches in the Tel Aviv and central Israel area have seen bathers for weeks.
Iranian parliament approves bill requiring government to establish ‘virtual embassy in Palestine’
The Iranian parliament has approved a bill that requires the government to establish a virtual embassy in Palestine, the state-run Fars news agency reports.
“The foreign ministry is required to make necessary arrangements to form the Islamic Republic of Iran’s virtual embassy or consulate (in Palestine) and submit the results for approval to the cabinet,” the legislation reads.
Officials meet to discuss restart of flights to countries in region with low infection rate
Officials met this morning to discuss a possible restart of flights to and from Greece, Cyprus, Montenegro, Seychelles, Austria, and Georgia, Channel 12 reports.
No final decisions were made and no specific dates for the flight renewal was released.
Knesset readies Norwegian law, shelves legislation granting benefits to small businesses
The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee has begun a hearing to ready the Norwegian Law to be brought to a vote tomorrow. The legislation allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.
The Ynet news site reports that in order to speed along the process, the coalition reached an agreement with the opposition yesterday to allow the latter to also advance its own piece of legislation in a sped-up manner. The opposition chose to advance a law that would increase unemployment benefits for small-business workers.
But when the opposition members arrived at the Arrangements Committee meeting this morning, they noticed that their piece of legislation had been left off the docket, Ynet reports.
Hauser tapped as chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser has been unanimously nominated the chairman of the Knesset’s interim Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
He began his first session as chairman by thanking his colleagues for demonstrating their trust in him. A permanent committee will be formed in the coming days and Hauser says he hopes to be able to chair that as well.
Ex military intel chief: Cyberattack shows vulnerability of Iranian economy
Former head of Israel’s military intelligence Amos Yadlin echoes the comments made by a Western official to Channel 12, saying the cyberattack targeting an Iranian port “appears to be an Israeli response to the earlier Iranian cyberattack on Israeli water and sewage infrastructure.
“Cyber is now being integrated to the ground, sea, and aerial dimensions of combat as a major domain of war-fighting,” he tweets.
“If this cyberattack was indeed Israel’s response to the Iranian attack on civilian infrastructure (water and sewage systems), Israel is sending an important message to Iran regarding the vulnerability of key elements of Iran’s economy to Israeli cyber capabilities.”
“An interesting question is: Does the Iranian leadership have control of the Iranian hackers? Other interesting subjects that these cyberattacks bring to the fore:
A) The attack on the Iranian port – appears to demonstrate superpower capabilities.
B) The significance of violation of sovereignty in the cyber domain.
C) Attribution of cyberattacks, plausible deniability of both the attacker and the target.
D) The meaning of deterrence in cyber.
E) The interaction between cyber and kinetic activities,” he concludes.
Western official: Attack on Iranian port response to failed assault on Israel
An unnamed Western official tells Israeli TV that a sophisticated cyberattack on an Iranian port last week was retaliation for Tehran’s failed attempted assault on Israel’s water infrastructure last month.
This appears to indicate that Israel has adopted a “tit-for-tat” strategy in responding to Iranian cyber warfare, a tactic already used by the Israeli military with physical, or kinetic, attacks.
“The cyberattack on the [Shahid Rajaee port] in Iran was an Israeli response to the cyber attack that [the Iranians] carried out against Israel two weeks before against Mekorot [national water company] components — an attack that failed,” the official from a Western country tells Channel 12 news, on condition of anonymity.
“Israel hopes that [the Iranians] stop there. They attacked water infrastructure components. They didn’t really cause damage — but they crossed a line and [Israel] needed to retaliate,” the official says.
On Monday night, the Washington Post reported that Israel carried out a cyber attack on an Iranian port facility on May 9, shutting it down completely and causing widespread chaos.
— Judah Ari Gross
Human Rights Watch urges Qatar to release prisoners amid virus outbreak
Human Rights Watch is urging the Arab Gulf state of Qatar to release older prisoners and those held for nonviolent offenses in light of a coronavirus outbreak in the country’s central prison.
The rights group interviewed six non-Qatari detainees who said several prisoners were suspected of contracting COVID-19.
Qatar’s communication office responded to the Human Rights Watch report on Tuesday, confirming 12 prisoners had the virus in the Central Prison.
The prisoners told the rights group that authorities isolated the block where the outbreak occurred, but not before transferring some detainees to other overcrowded and unsanitary sections of the prison. They said their block has eight bathrooms for 150 prisoners, and people are sleeping on the floor with no ability to socially distance.
The government said the 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were treated at a medical facility on site, with two transferred out for additional care before being sent back to prison once fully recovered.
Qatar said inmates have received gloves and masks and undergo regular health checkups. In April, Qatar’s ruler pardoned more than 500 inmates to reduce the number of people imprisoned amid the pandemic.
Qatar has nearly 34,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15 deaths.
— AP
Former health minister hints he wasn’t very involved in pandemic response
Former health minister Yaakov Litzman admits to the Kan public broadcaster that he wasn’t very involved in the government’s response to the pandemic.
Asked if the staff in his office made recommendations that were then brought to the National Security Council, Litzman responds, “Here and there they updated me as well.”
With one death overnight, COVID-19 toll climbs to 277
The National Security Council updates Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 277, with one fatality recorded overnight.
The number of COVID-19 cases was 16,650, an increase of 29 in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases, however, is 3,077.
Of them, 52 were in serious condition, including 42 on ventilators.
The update says 6,607 virus tests were conducted on Monday.
Blue and White MK: We’re for annexing settlement blocs and Jordan Valley
Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg tells Radio 103 FM that his party “is in favor of applying [Israeli] sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the settlement blocs, in coordination with Jordan and the Palestinians.”
He does not explain how he plans to coordinate the move with Jordan and the Palestinians, who have vehemently come out against the move.
“Things have to be done in agreement [with them]… That’s why Benny Gantz is defense minister and Gabi Ashkenazi is foreign minister. The maps [outlining the parameters of annexation] will be drawn in the Defense Ministry,” Ginzburg continues.
Litzman: Some of my critics didn’t like seeing me wearing a shtreimel on national TV
Yaakov Litzman dismisses much of the criticism of his conduct as health minister during the pandemic in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster.
“Not a very small part of the public didn’t like that I wore a shtreimel in the press conferences,” Lizman says, referring to the massive fur hat he wore during one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s evening virus-related addresses to the nation.
Litzman blasted as anti-Semitic the Haaretz reporter who published a story claiming that he had ordered the premature opening of IKEA because the chain’s owner is close to the minister’s Gur Hasidic sect.
Litzman insists that he is happy to receive criticism, but that much of what he’s been called out for in the media has been out of line.
The health minister-turned housing minister stands by his assertion that Netanyahu and former Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov had overreacted in their response to the coronavirus, which Litzman himself contracted, possibly after participating in an illegal prayer service which he is accused of having attended.
ליצמן: “יש אנטישמים שראו אותי עם שטריימל, וזה מה שהפריע להם”https://t.co/OIqDTDtMF6 pic.twitter.com/a5x5Dgu7bf
— חרדים10 (@charedim10) April 30, 2020
Jerusalem and Tel Aviv announce shuttering of small streets to boost commerce
The Jerusalem and Tel Aviv municipalities have both announced separate projects that will see streets closed off to cars, as the country gradually reopens after months of closure forced by the coronavirus outbreak.
While in Jerusalem several central streets will be open only to pedestrians for hours at a time in the evenings over the next few months, Tel Aviv is trying out a more far-reaching initiative that would see many segments of side streets closed to vehicles permanently.
The Tel Aviv project is meant to examine the environmental effect, although it involves the closure of a total of some two kilometers of street that usually do not see much traffic. Public benches and other seating areas will be placed in those street segments.
In Jerusalem, the closures will have a much more dramatic effect on traffic, since they include central streets such as Hillel, Agripas, Azza, Emek Refaim and Derech Beit Lechem. However, each road will be closed only twice a week in the evening hours, and only until the end of August.
Street shows will be held, with the project aimed at supporting restaurants and stores battered by the virus closures.
— Michael Bachner
Chiding Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, Pelosi appears to fat shame president
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expresses her disapproval of US President Donald Trump’s declaration that he’s taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.
“He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi tells CNN.
Nancy Pelosi on Trump saying he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "He's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say." pic.twitter.com/7A8cXOjOKj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2020
UN: Civilian deaths by Taliban and Afghan forces on the rise
The United Nations calls for an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, saying civilian deaths by both Taliban and Afghanistan’s own security forces is on the increase.
In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, also expresses concern about the stepped-up attacks and brutality of assaults claimed by the Islamic State group.
A horrific attack last week at a maternity hospital in the capital has not been claimed by any group, but the United States said it bears all the hallmarks of Afghanistan’s IS affiliate — targeting the country’s minority Shiites in a neighborhood of Kabul they have repeatedly attacked in the past.
The has Taliban denied involvement in the maternity hospital attack, which killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers, calling it “vile.”
The UN report blames the Taliban for killing 208 civilians in April, while 172 civilians were killed in the month by the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.
“Parties have committed to finding a peaceful solution and should protect the lives of all Afghans and not jeopardize people’s hope for an end to the war,” says Deborah Lyons, the UNAMA head and the UN Secretary- General’s Special Representative to Afghanistan.
“Intra-Afghan peace negotiations need to start as soon as possible,” she says.
— AP
Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days
US President Donald Trump threatens to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization unless “substantive improvements” are made within the next 30 days.
Washington suspended payments to the WHO in mid-April, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump tweets images of a letter he sent to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the letter is “self-explanatory.”
In the letter, Trump lists what he says are examples of the WHO’s shortcomings in managing the pandemic, including ignoring early reports of the emergence of the virus, and being too close to China.
This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020
“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” Trump says in the letter.
“If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” he says.
Yesterday, the WHO said it would launch an independent review of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
During a virtual assembly, Tedros acknowledged there had been shortcomings and told the assembly he welcomed calls for a review.
China reports 7 new virus cases day after Xi announces $2 billion aid package
China has reported seven new coronavirus cases today, a day after President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout.
Three of the new cases have been listed as imported, and once again no new deaths were reported. Just 85 people remain in treatment while another 392 are under observation and isolation for being suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms.
China has reported 4,634 deaths among 82,690 cases of COVID-19.
Xi’s appearance via video link at the World Health Assembly came amid finger-pointing between the United States and China over the pandemic, and the World Health Organization bowing to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus — which could be seen as a setback for Beijing.
China has repeatedly said now is not the time for such an investigation, which could look into allegations that the country suppressed information and bungled its response to the initial outbreak.
— AP
comments