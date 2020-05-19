Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days
search
home page
Live Now

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

After group announces probe into its management of pandemic that stops short of looking into China’s role, US president writes director saying ‘substantial improvements’ needed

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:18 am 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

8:46 am

Chiding Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, Pelosi appears to fat shame president

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expresses her disapproval of US President Donald Trump’s declaration that he’s taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

“He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi tells CNN.

8:24 am

UN: Civilian deaths by Taliban and Afghan forces on the rise

The United Nations calls for an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, saying civilian deaths by both Taliban and Afghanistan’s own security forces is on the increase.

In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, also expresses concern about the stepped-up attacks and brutality of assaults claimed by the Islamic State group.

A horrific attack last week at a maternity hospital in the capital has not been claimed by any group, but the United States said it bears all the hallmarks of Afghanistan’s IS affiliate — targeting the country’s minority Shiites in a neighborhood of Kabul they have repeatedly attacked in the past.

The has Taliban denied involvement in the maternity hospital attack, which killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers, calling it “vile.”

The UN report blames the Taliban for killing 208 civilians in April, while 172 civilians were killed in the month by the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.

“Parties have committed to finding a peaceful solution and should protect the lives of all Afghans and not jeopardize people’s hope for an end to the war,” says Deborah Lyons, the UNAMA head and the UN Secretary- General’s Special Representative to Afghanistan.

“Intra-Afghan peace negotiations need to start as soon as possible,” she says.

— AP

8:22 am

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

US President Donald Trump threatens to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization unless “substantive improvements” are made within the next 30 days.

Washington suspended payments to the WHO in mid-April, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tweets images of a letter he sent to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the letter is “self-explanatory.”

In the letter, Trump lists what he says are examples of the WHO’s shortcomings in managing the pandemic, including ignoring early reports of the emergence of the virus, and being too close to China.

“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” Trump says in the letter.

“If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” he says.

Yesterday, the WHO said it would launch an independent review of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual assembly, Tedros acknowledged there had been shortcomings and told the assembly he welcomed calls for a review.

8:21 am

China reports 7 new virus cases day after Xi announces $2 billion aid package

China has reported seven new coronavirus cases today, a day after President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout.

Three of the new cases have been listed as imported, and once again no new deaths were reported. Just 85 people remain in treatment while another 392 are under observation and isolation for being suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 82,690 cases of COVID-19.

Xi’s appearance via video link at the World Health Assembly came amid finger-pointing between the United States and China over the pandemic, and the World Health Organization bowing to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus — which could be seen as a setback for Beijing.

China has repeatedly said now is not the time for such an investigation, which could look into allegations that the country suppressed information and bungled its response to the initial outbreak.

— AP

read more:
comments