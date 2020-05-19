Knesset readies Norwegian law, shelves legislation granting benefits to small businesses

The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee has begun a hearing to ready the Norwegian Law to be brought to a vote tomorrow. The legislation allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.

The Ynet news site reports that in order to speed along the process, the coalition reached an agreement with the opposition yesterday to allow the latter to also advance its own piece of legislation in a sped-up manner. The opposition chose to advance a law that would increase unemployment benefits for small-business workers.

But when the opposition members arrived at the Arrangements Committee meeting this morning, they noticed that their piece of legislation had been left off the docket, Ynet reports.