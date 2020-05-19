Prosecution, Netanyahu’s lawyers trade barbs over whether PM to appear at trial

The prosecution hits back at Netanyahu’s lawyers as the fight over whether the prime minister will appear at the start of his criminal trial escalates.

“The attorney’s statement is unacceptable, misleading and inflammatory,” says the prosecution, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Prosecutors say the prime minister’s attorneys, in their request, had mentioned the cost of security — but did not mention the photograph of the prime minister on the defendants’ bench, as underlined in their statement to the media.

Netanyahu’s lawyers had said: “This is a technical hearing and there is no need for the prime minister to be present in the courtroom. The response of the prosecution serves the media hunt to display a photo of Prime Minister Netanyahu on the defendant’s bench, as part of the continued campaign of ‘just not Bibi,’” referring to a slogan against the premier.