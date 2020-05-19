Russia’s prime minister recovers from virus, resumes duties

Thirty-eight percent of Jerusalem residents are Arab, 37% are non-ultra-Orthodox Jews and “others,” and 25% are ultra-Orthodox Jews, according to new statistics on the capital released by the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research.
Jerusalem is the largest Jewish city in Israel (569,900 Jewish and other residents) and the biggest Arab city in Israel (349,600 Arab residents).
For the second year in a row, the immigration balance stands at -6,000 — the smallest in the past decade. Of the emigrating population, 46% moved to localities in the Jerusalem metropolis, the JIPR stats show.
A record high number of people immigrated to Jerusalem: 12,800 people.
Of residents, 84,400 are over the age of 65. This is the largest population of elderly people in Israel, but it makes up only 9% of Jerusalem’s population, as opposed to 15% in Tel Aviv and 20% in Haifa.
The past year saw an increase in the number of Arab students: 25% increase in Arab students at the Hebrew University; 52% increase in the academic colleges; an overall 33% increase in Arab students in academic institutions in the city.
A significant growth was noted in participation of ultra-Orthodox women in high-tech — 10% of high-tech employees are ultra-Orthodox, 80% of whom are women.
As far as visitors go, 1.26 million tourists stayed in Jerusalem hotels for a total of 4.17 million nights.
Jerusalem is the city with the second most expensive apartment prices in cities with over 100,000 residents (after Tel Aviv).
