Israel’s 136 beaches set to open tomorrow with bathers ordered to adhere to social distancing

Israel’s 136 beaches will open to the public tomorrow for the first time this season and amid the slowly dissipating pandemic.

Bathers will be required to keep two meters away from one another and indoor showers and dressing-rooms will be closed for the time being, the Interior Ministry specifies in its announcement.

Beaches will have to adhere to the government’s purple badge standards in order to remain open.

Despite the announcement, quite a few beaches in the Tel Aviv and central Israel area have seen bathers for weeks.