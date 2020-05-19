Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days
Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

After group announces probe into its management of pandemic that stops short of looking into China’s role, US president writes director saying ‘substantial improvements’ needed

US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

8:22 am

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

US President Donald Trump threatens to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization unless “substantive improvements” are made within the next 30 days.

Washington suspended payments to the WHO in mid-April, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tweets images of a letter he sent to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the letter is “self-explanatory.”

In the letter, Trump lists what he says are examples of the WHO’s shortcomings in managing the pandemic, including ignoring early reports of the emergence of the virus, and being too close to China.

“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” Trump says in the letter.

“If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” he says.

Yesterday, the WHO said it would launch an independent review of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual assembly, Tedros acknowledged there had been shortcomings and told the assembly he welcomed calls for a review.

8:21 am

China reports 7 new virus cases day after Xi announces $2 billion aid package

China has reported seven new coronavirus cases today, a day after President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout.

Three of the new cases have been listed as imported, and once again no new deaths were reported. Just 85 people remain in treatment while another 392 are under observation and isolation for being suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 82,690 cases of COVID-19.

Xi’s appearance via video link at the World Health Assembly came amid finger-pointing between the United States and China over the pandemic, and the World Health Organization bowing to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus — which could be seen as a setback for Beijing.

China has repeatedly said now is not the time for such an investigation, which could look into allegations that the country suppressed information and bungled its response to the initial outbreak.

— AP

