Poll says Israelis more optimistic about future than Palestinians, Americans, Germans, Poles, Italians and Brits

Israelis are more optimistic about the future than Palestinians, Americans, Germans, Poles, Italians, and Brits, a new pandemic-timed poll carried out by the Kevoon Global Research Center says.
The poll was carried out in late April and early May in conjunction with the Israel office of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, with a representative sample of some 500 respondents in each country surveyed, and, in Israel, 502 Hebrew-speakers and 85 Arabic speakers, for a total of 3,592 respondents. The margin of error was 4.38% (and 4.05% in Israel).
A possible factor in the results: Polling continued a few days later in Israel and the Palestinian Authority than elsewhere, the survey’s methodology stated.
Asked, “In general, are you more optimistic or pessimistic toward the future?”
71% of Israelis said they’re optimistic, 22% said they’re pessimistic
58% of Palestinians said said they’re optimistic, 24% said they’re pessimistic
57% of Germans said they’re optimistic, 30% said they’re pessimistic
65% of Poles said they’re optimistic, 22% said they’re pessimistic
55% of Italians said they’re optimistic, 35% said they’re pessimistic
57% of Brits said they’re optimistic, 22% said they’re pessimistic
59% of Americans said they’re optimistic, 21% said they’re pessimistic
