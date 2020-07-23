Love it or hate it: Marmite hummus hits UK shelves

UK hummus fans can now buy the snack in Marmite flavor, the British vegetarian food spread known to sharply divide people.

The supermarket chain Tesco has offered Marmite hummus for 1.50 British pounds ($1.90). Ingredients include cooked chickpeas with Marmite, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice from concentrate and garlic purée.

The pairing was apparently inspired by a Twitter post in March, when a user posted a picture to the network of Marmite and hummus on toast.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The company shared the photo, writing “Marmite and hummus anyone?”

The Marmite combinations are flooding in. Marmite and hummus anyone? ???? #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/CdPOg7iClO — Marmite (@marmite) March 24, 2020

In a follow up post, the company wrote, “So many possibilities. With falafels, wraps…”

Marmite, made from yeast extract, has been dividing consumers with its distinctive flavor since 1902. The company’s market slogan is “Love it or hate it.”

The brand last year raised eyebrows by releasing Marmite peanut butter, its first new permanent offering in over a century.

Other international hummus iterations have included pumpkin spice hummus, brownie batter hummus, blueberry and mango, and pineapple jalapeno.