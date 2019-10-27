IS terror chief Baghdadi said possibly killed in major US raid

US special forces reportedly carried out a high-level raid in Syria targeting elusive Islamic State terror leader Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi, who may have been killed in the operation, according to US-based news outlets early Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation of the operation in Idlib province on Baghdadi, the head of the group known for its gruesome campaign of killings across the Middle East, Europe and elsewhere. The raid was first reported by Newsweek and later several other news organizations as well, citing US sources.

The report came amid unconfirmed accounts of heavy fighting, including helicopter gunships and bombings, in the Barisha area of Idlib in northwest Syria late Saturday and early Sunday.

Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in the country,

Tonight's activities according to Syrian sources: Around 11 PM local time, locals began hearing drone movement, helicopter gunships & bombing of Barisha, Idlib. The area have several HQs of militant groups who use the proximity to the border w/ Turkey to reduce risk of attack. pic.twitter.com/oUZ2uBTjgi — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) October 27, 2019

US President Donald Trump sparked speculation when he tweeted that “Something very big has just happened!” but did not elaborate.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump would make a “major statement” at 9 a.m. in Washington, without giving further details.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

According to Newsweek, which cited unnamed US defense sources, Trump approved the secret mission nearly a week ago. It was carried out by a team from the Joint Special Operations Command, based on what the report described as “actionable intelligence.”

A Pentagon source was quoted saying that Baghdadi was dead “pending verification.”

A Fox News correspondent tweeted that DNA tests were underway on the target of the raid to confirm that it was Baghdadi, citing “well place military sources.”

Acc to well placed military sources, a high value ISIS target believed to be Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed by US led forces in Idlib, Syria. US military cannot yet confirm identity of deceased target. DNA tests underway. POTUS expected to make an announcement Sunday morning. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 27, 2019

Defense One news reported that Baghdadi was believed to be dead after detonating a suicide vest.

According to CNN, the CIA was involved in locating Baghdadi.

With a $25 million US bounty on his head, Baghdadi is the world’s most wanted man, responsible for steering his chillingly violent organization into mass slaughter of opponents, and directing and inspiring terror attacks across continents and in the heart of Europe.

Many of Baghdadi’s top aides have been killed, mostly in US-led coalition airstrikes.

Although largely seen as a symbolic figurehead of the global terror network — he was described as “irrelevant for a long time” by a coalition spokesman in 2017 — Baghdadi’s capture or death would be a coveted prize for the various players across both Syria and Iraq.

He has been reported as killed or captured several times in the past, but in April emerged into view with a new video of himself, his first sighting in some two years.

He appeared for the first and last time in public in Mosul in 2014, where he declared an Islamic “caliphate” in the swathes of territory IS then held in Syria and Iraq.

Agencies contributed to this report.