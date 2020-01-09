Man stabbed to death in Tel Aviv

A man on Thursday morning died of wounds sustained in a stabbing in Tel Aviv a day earlier.

The man was stabbed on the city’s Moshe Dayan Boulevard on Wednesday evening.

He was found on a traffic island in the road.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The man was taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the incident was criminal rather than a terror attack.