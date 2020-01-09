Man stabbed to death in Tel Aviv
Victim found on traffic island on city’s Moshe Dayan Boulevard, dies several hours later

By TOI staff Today, 8:55 am
An ambulance at the scene of a double murder in Tel Aviv on January 21, 2017. (screen capture: YouTube)
Illustrative: An ambulance in Tel Aviv on January 21, 2017. (screen capture: YouTube)

A man on Thursday morning died of wounds sustained in a stabbing in Tel Aviv a day earlier.

The man was stabbed on the city’s Moshe Dayan Boulevard on Wednesday evening.

He was found on a traffic island in the road.

The man was taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the incident was criminal rather than a terror attack.

