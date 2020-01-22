Minister’s aide questioned as suspect in corruption case

A public servant was detained Wednesday morning and taken for questioning under caution on suspicion of corruption, the Israel Police said.

Hebrew-language media reported that the suspect is an aide to a minister.

The case branched out from a separate probe conducted by the Lahav 433 anti-fraud unit, a police statement said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The unnamed man is suspected of using his public status to further the interests of others, it continued.

The Ynet news site said the separate probe that yielded the current one was into Ze’ev Dolinsky, a former adviser to President Reuven Rivlin.

The report also said the new case involves appointments in the healthcare system, and that the suspect is an aide to an ultra-Orthodox minister.