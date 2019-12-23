Naked Chef marvels at Israeli breakfast

Famed UK chef Jamie Oliver visited Israel this summer, and one of his breakfasts, eaten at a Jerusalem cafe, recently hit prime time on Israel’s Food Channel.

The two-minute video shows Oliver walking into Kalo, a popular cafe on Bethlehem Road in the Baka neighborhood.

He takes a glance at the menu and is impressed by the breakfast, which includes an array of different vegetables in keeping with his show, “Jamie’s Meat-Free Meals.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“All these vegetables, when would you ever see that on a regular menu?” he asked.

The waiter tells him the standard “Israeli breakfast,” consisting of eggs, salad, cheeses and bread, was a kibbutz creation.

Oliver, whose first TV show was he BBC’a “Naked Chef,” heads into the kitchen, marvels at the assortment of salads, herbs and colors coming out of the kitchen, and then tucks into his own breakfast.

“This is like a picnic,” he said. “This blows most breakfasts around the world out of the water.”

The folks at Kalo were pleased as well, telling customers on their Facebook page that Oliver ate a Kalo-style breakfast, with all the plentiful, healthy foods that are available in Israel, where everything is fresh, tasty, and pleasing to the eye and palate.