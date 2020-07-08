NFL star apologizes for posting anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Hitler

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologized on Tuesday after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.

“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that,” he said.

He also wrote in a post on Tuesday evening: “I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community… and for that I am sorry.”

“I will fully educate myself and work with local and national organizations to be more informed and make a difference in our community,” he wrote.

Jackson has over 1.4 million followers on the network. The inflammatory posts were part of his “story” on the platform, meaning they were temporary posts that disappear after 24 hours, and are no longer visible.

One of the two Hitler quotes posted by Jackson Monday accused “white Jews” of having a “plan for world domination.” The quotes are said to be Hitler’s justification for the mass murder of Jews in Europe.

The Snopes website reported that the quote is not actually attributable to Hitler and appears to have first been published on a “clickbait web site” called FMLGoneViral.com in 2015.

That post also said: “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America… The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.’”

Jackson later added to one of the posts: “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality [raised fist emojis].”

On Saturday, he posted a now-removed photo of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan delivering his three-hour Fourth of July address in which Farrakhan, who has called Jews “termites” and denounced the “Synagogue of Satan,” repeated canards about Jews.

Jackson wrote: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this!! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on!!”

The Eagles on Tuesday issued the following statement: “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.”

The NFL also issued a statement, saying: “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”