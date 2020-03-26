No more falafel stands? Transcript shows ministers lobbying for virus exemptions

One minister lobbied for felafel vendors to be spared. Another wanted to be sure that it wouldn’t only be synagogues shuttered, but mosques too.

As the cabinet met through the night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning to finalize a raft of new restrictions on the public amid attempts to gain control over the coronavirus pandemic, many sparred over what exactly construes a vital necessity.

A transcript of the deliberations leaked to Channel 12 TV, showed how they lobbied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to spare their favorite causes — some predictable, others less so, from the restrictions.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

For Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, who is currently in quarantine, it was felafel stands.

“There are no lines,” she said, trying to persuade her colleagues.

Both Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, responded, saying “the people could do without felafel.”

Netanyahu shut her down.

“Tzipi, the answer is no. Let five (felafel) stands join together for deliveries. The restaurants know that if they want to continue to survive, they have to organize deliveries,” Netanyahu said.

Deri, meanwhile, wanted to limit grocery shopping trips.

“People are going to the store 10 times a day, they have turned it into a ritual. I’m in quarantine, but I see them from my window, they are congregating,” he said.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz agreed, calling for people to be limited “two concentrated shops a week.”

But Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel was having none of that. “Maybe in the Steinitz family it will work with two concentrated shopping trips. Most families can’t do that, they are shopping for (the Passover) holiday and are stocking up slowly,” she said.

Sport and Culture Minister Miri Regev railed against restrictions on people only being allowed 100 meters from their homes, calling for allowing the public out to play sport and jog.

“We have to allow people to continue to exercise. It’s important for the immune system. The young people are all at home because of the situation; eating, smoking and drinking alcohol. We have to let them do sport,” she said.

But Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar-Siman Tov said people were taking advantage of the situation. “It sends a confused message to the public. We have seen that under the guise of exercise, people are at the beach, playing bats.”

Gamliel, however, warned this would have the opposite effect and cause apartment dwellers to congregate together outside the buildings.

Netanyahu, however, got nostalgic for his days in the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces unit, noting they used to exercise in urban areas. “They can run round the house,” he said.

Deri, meanwhile was upset that so much time was being devoted to exercise, when synagogues had been shut. “You banned praying with a quorum at synagogues, but you insist on jogging?” he asked.

To which Erdan countered: “Up to 10 people praying outside is a allowed, so why not sport?”

“Look how long you are discussing sport, yet you closed the synagogues with a wave of your hand,” Deri complained.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman joined his fellow ultra-Orthodox colleague to campaign to allow synagogues to stay open.

“As long as you have less than 10 people and keep more than 2 meters apart, I don’t see a need to change the instructions,” Litzman said.

But Netanyahu was adamant.

“There is a need. There is no choice. Synagogues have been the largest sources of infection, together with clubs and shops. It’s a huge source of infection,” he said. “There is no choice. If you need someone to take responsibility, I will take responsibility.”

To which Regev wanted to know “Is the limit the same for mosques?”

“Yes,” Netanyahu reassured her.