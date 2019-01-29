Palestinian Authority PM Rami Hamdallah tenders resignation

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah tendered his resignation on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“He and the rest of the government ministers resigned,” Ahmad Shami, one of Hamdallah’s spokesmen, told The Times of Israel, adding that PA President Mahmoud Abbas would now have to decide whether to accept their resignations.

Hamdallah’s decision to resign came two days after the Fatah Central Committee recommended the formation of a government made up of representatives of factions in the Palestine Liberation Organization and independent personalities.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Shami said that if Abbas accepts their resignations, Hamdallah and the other PA ministers would continue to serve until the formation of a new government.

Fatah Central Committee Member Azzam al-Ahmad said on Sunday that the Palestinians planned to form a new government in response to Hamas not handing over the Gaza Strip to the PA.

“We plan to form a new government of factions soon in response to Hamas’s failure to undertake its national responsibility in handing over the Gaza Strip to the legitimate PA,” Azzam al-Ahmad, a senior Fatah and Palestine Liberation Organization official, told The Times of Israel. “Hamas helped form the last government. This time, it will not participate in its formation or be a part of it.”

Hamas condemned the government’s resignation, saying Abbas was seeking to establish a “separatist government” to serve his interests.

The Palestinians formed the current PA government in 2014 with the support of both PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah and Hamas. Since its establishment, however, Abbas has carried out at least two cabinet reshuffles without Hamas’s consent.

Fatah and Hamas have been at loggerheads since 2007, when the terror group forcibly ousted the Fatah-dominated PA from Gaza.

While the two rival parties have signed multiple agreements to advance reconciliation and bring Gaza and the West Bank under one government, they have not implemented them.

Asked who would serve as prime minister in a new PA government, Ahmad said the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership including Fatah has not discussed the names of any possible candidates.

“Until now, absolutely no names at all have been discussed. All the rumors are totally false,” the senior Fatah official said. “Even my name has come up and no one has asked me about the job, nor have I asked about it myself.”

In a separate interview with the An-Najah Broadcasting Channel on Monday, Ahmad reiterated that the Palestinians have not spoken about the names of candidates for PA prime minister.

The Kan public broadcaster, however, quoted Palestinian sources on Sunday as assessing that Fatah Central Committee member Muhammed Shtayyeh was the front-runner to become the next PA prime minister.

Shtayyeh, a native of Nablus, formerly served as a Palestinian negotiator and PA minister of public works and housing; he has long worked on government and donor-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank.

Hamdallah, who previously was the president of An-Najah University, where he once was a professor of the English language, also resigned in 2013 following a dispute with then-Deputy PA prime minister Mohammed Mustafa, according to a Palestinian official, who requested anonymity.

“Mustafa signed an agreement with an international institution that Prime Minister Hamdallah was supposed to sign,” the official said. “Hamdallah then resigned but came back to the job after he was assured he would be in charge of signing agreements with international groups.”

Hamdallah hails from Anabta, a village in the northern West Bank. Three of his children were killed in a car accident between Tulkarem and Nablus in 1998.

The official added that he expected Hamdallah would return to his academic work in the near future.

‘No legitimacy’

Abbas has also pledged to hold new parliamentary elections in the coming six months, but how that would be possible in Gaza is unclear.

Hamas won the last parliamentary polls, in 2006, against expectations. Israel, the United States and other Western powers, which all consider Hamas a terrorist organization, rejected the result.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars in Gaza since then.

Rumors of a new government have been swirling in recent weeks, and Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri attacked such a plan.

“The formation of any government apart from a national consensus one is a continuation of the unilateral actions taken by Fatah,” he tweeted Sunday. “Such a government will enjoy no legitimacy.”

AFP contributed to this report.